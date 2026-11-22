Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.

Another Cinderella Story “A Cinderella Story” is one of those movies that really didn’t need a sequel, but it got one, kind of, and a franchise was born. It’s an anthology series though, and one that’s worked surprisingly well over the years! Obviously, there are only so many ways to retell the story of Cinderella but “Another Cinderella Story” puts a popstar spin on it. This one stars Selena Gomez as Mary, a girl who just wants to dance, and had a small obsession with pop star Joey Parker (Drew Seeley) as a kid. When a chance encounter between the two leads to a spark, she must flee before midnight, and drops her Zune (remember Zunes? Yeah, no one does) instead of a slipper. You know how the story goes. This really doesn’t change up much, but it does star Jane Lynch as Mary’s psychotic stepmom, and with the nostalgia we’ve had this year, revisiting this Selena Gomez classic should hit the right spot.

“Casino Royale” (Sony Pictures Releasing) Casino Royale Robert Pattinson is officially our next James Bond, and to announce the news, Amazon MGM released a photo of him in character that evoked the first image released of Daniel Craig as the secret agent back in the early 2000s. So, why not revisit Craig’s first run as Bond? At the moment, most of the James Bond films are on the streamer, but some, including “Casino Royale” are set to leave soon. So, if you don’t have this on physical media, or have whichever streamer it’s headed to, you’ll be out of luck for a bit. “Casino Royale” is lauded as one of the best Bond movies to date, as it was a return to form for the secret agent.