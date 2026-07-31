Adam Carolla Melts Down Over Anne Hathaway’s Speech on White, Straight Men: ‘Doesn’t Know What She’s Talking About’

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Adam Carolla is the latest conservative voice to crash out over Anne Hathaway’s 2018 Human Rights Campaign speech about white, straight men.

Back in 2018, Hathaway gave a speech while accepting National Ally for Equality Award from the LGBTQ+ civil rights organization the Human Rights Campaign. In it, she called out straight white men in a way that is rankling conservatives and MAGA-minded people eight years later now that she stars in one of the biggest movies of the year, Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

“It is important to acknowledge with the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the current center of a damaging and widely accepted myth,” Hathaway said at the time. “That myth is that gayness orbits around straightness, transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness. This myth is wrong. But this myth is too real for too many … It is a habit, so it’s assumed to be the way things are.”

On Friday’s episode of “The Adam and Dr. Drew Show,” both men took umbrage with the near-decade old quote. A meltdown ensued on the show as the two tried to figure out what exactly Hathaway meant while assuring listeners that regardless of what she meant, she was wrong.

“It sounds like she’s saying, ‘I was born into this world myself as a rich, white person,’” Carolla said. “But you know what they never factor in? The ultimate privilege – bone structure. Being good-looking. Beauty. Chuck knows what I’m talking about. A lot of doors opening. Lots of doors.”

He added: “We know who Anne Hathaway is because she has a long neck and nice cheekbones, and that’s how we know who she is. So that’s kind of the ultimate gift, you know, in terms of being born on third base. You know, they do a lot of this: ‘He’s born on third base.’ If you’re born genetically attractive, that goes a super long way, regardless of whether you’re male, female, Black, white or Hispanic.”

Carolla’s co-host, Dr. Drew, chimed in on what he thought of Hathaway’s message.

“I thought I was hearing her make the point that ahead of me still is the cisgender white male,” Dr. Drew said. “They’re still up front.”

“Just the fact that we’re arguing over what the f–k she’s talking about proves she doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” Carolla argued.

The resurfacing of Hathaway’s comments are likely happening as conservatives continue to cope with the fact that her latest blockbuster film, “The Odyssey,” is a huge hit, despite MAGA-adjacent concerns that it was too “woke” in its diverse casting and more.

Elon Musk even vowed earlier this month to use artificial intelligence to create his own version of “The Odyssey” after becoming a vocal critic of Nolan’s adaptation.