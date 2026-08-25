Ali G Is Back: Sacha Baron Cohen Wreaks Havoc on the Public Again in First Trailer for New Movie

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Somehow, Ali G returned.

Sacha Baron Cohen reprises one of his most formative — and beloved — characters for a new movie hitting theaters in October. That’s right, Ali G is in the building. Again.

“Ali G: Who Iz I?” sees the provocative, incredibly dumb character making his return in documentary format, with Cohen employing the technique he used to comedic effect on “Borat” and “Bruno” to pit the character against real-life non-actors who think they’re in a real documentary.

Cohen is marking his feature film directorial debut on the project after directing an episode of his HBO docuseries “Who Is America?”

Ali G was, of course, one of the first characters that put Cohen on the map in the early 2000s. A poser putting on a street-smart, “rude boy” attitude but who was, in fact, an idiot, he led “Da Ali G Show” on Channel 4, which later aired in the U.S. on HBO. Cohen did make an Ali G movie in 2002 called “Ali G Indahouse,” but it was an entirely fictional film and didn’t use the mockumentary format that Cohen would later fully embrace. That movie also had a very limited release in the States.

After Ali G, Cohen moved on to characters like Borat and Bruno, but now he’s back with his first docu-comedy since 2020’s sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” catching Ali G up with the times.

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Judging by the trailer, the film sees Ali G getting into his usual antics, but this time tackling TikTok and influencer culture along the way, roping in unwitting subjects to take part in his “documentary.”

The film was shot in secret and continues Cohen’s relationship with Amazon MGM, which also made “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Amazon MGM Studios will release “Ali G: Who Iz I?” only in theaters on Oct. 23.