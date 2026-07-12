Sacha Baron Cohen Attends Wimbledon as Ali G After New Film Report

Sacha Baron Cohen just attended Wimbledon as Ali G following an exciting report about a new movie.

On Sunday, the “Borat” star, 54, posted a video via Instagram of himself as the titular character of his 2002 comedy film, “Ali G Indahouse.” He did so from the tennis Grand Slam tournament, held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

“I iz here at the Men’s Singles in Wimbledon,” he declared in the video. “It’s like the World Cup or something called tennis, which is like a crap version of ping-pong.”

Baron Cohen added, “Thems say that tennis is better played on grass,” before inviting followers to join him if they “want some herbal remedies.”

In the caption of his post, the actor wrote, “I iz BACK! And if u iz at dis borin wimbledore final lookin 2 get grand slammed, I iz here wif de hookup 🌱🍄❄️💊💉 dm me, especially if u iz fit.”

Baron Cohen’s Wimbledon appearance as Ali G came on the heels of a report that he secretly filmed a movie starring the character, per The InSneider newsletter. As of writing, the film has not been officially confirmed.



In the comments, fans rejoiced over seeing Ali G again, with one Instagram user writing, “Bring back Ali G 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻.”

Another quoted Baron Cohen, pointing out, “‘There aint any bruvvas here so it’ll be easy to find me innit.’ 😂 I forgot he thinks he’s Black.”

Someone else, in disbelief, shared in all caps, “Sacha, is that you?! Are you really bringing out the one and only G?!?! Yes pleaseeee.”

A different Instagram user commented, “Ali G is back, the world’s gonna be ok.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower replied, “😂😂😂 we’ve missed you!”

In 1998, Baron Cohen debuted Ali G in the British sketch comedy series “The 11 O’Clock Show” on the U.K.’s Channel 4. The character got its own series, “Da Ali G Show” and a movie, “Ali G Indahouse,” in 2000.