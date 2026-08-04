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Andrew Garfield Reveals His Terms for a Possible ‘Spider-Man’ Return

“I would want it to be just completely unexpected,” the actor says

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man in "The Amazing Spider-Man." (Photo credit: Columbia/Sony)
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Andrew Garfield doubled down on what it would take to return to the “Spider-Man” franchise, pitching an idea that could lure him back for another film.

During a recent interview with The Playlist, Garfield, who played the titular superhero in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man,” 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” was asked once more what it would take to get him to suit back up.

“I would need it to be very, very odd,” Garfield said. “I would need it to be very strange, and I would need it to be completely unconventional and almost — I wouldn’t say boring — but I would want it to be just completely unexpected, like a genre of Spider-Man that you’ve never seen before, that feels very left field.”

As Garfield went on, he suggested that “a road trip movie” was one out-of-the-box genre for the Marvel superhero that would intrigue him.

Mary Rivera in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)
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Garfield’s comments come a year after he expressed a similar sentiment, in which he told attendees at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi that he “would love to play the character again in some capacity.”

“I think it would have to be very weird,” he said at the time. “I would want to do something very unique and offbeat and surprising.”

While Garfield reprised his version of Peter Parker, alongside original live-action Spider-Man/Peter Parker Tobey Maguire, for the Tom Holland-led “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” he did not appear in the fourth film, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Additionally, back in October, Garfield also shut down the possibility of him appearing in “Avengers: Doomsday.” Specifically, he offered a blunt, “No, unequivocally f–king no,” when asked by GQ at the time.

As for the Marvel superheroes who are set to return for “Doomsday?” The cast list includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Channing Tatum and Pedro Pascal.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is currently in theaters, while “Avengers: Doomsday” is slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (Sony Pictures)
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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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