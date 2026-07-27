Director Theo James Krekis Signs With Anonymous Content After Bidding Frenzy | Exclusive

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Anonymous Content signed “Jealous People Are Ugly People” director Theo James Krekis after a bidding frenzy, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Krekis is currently developing his second feature with BBC Film after industry excitement from his shortform work.

Last month, Puck reported that there was a bidding war between at least 10 different companies over a feature adaptation of “Jealous People Are Ugly People.” The 10-minute short, which was commissioned by the BBC, premiered at SXSW in March. Temple Hill, Paramount, Blumhouse and Universal, New Line, 20th Century and Lionsgate are all reportedly interested in producing the project. This interest comes in the wake of Curry Barker’s “Obsession” making over $443 million and Kane Parsons’ “Backrooms” making over $387 million at the box office — two horror movies from young directors that resonated with Gen Z audiences.

Krekis is also the creator and writer of the six-part series original series “Blossom.” The show, which is produced by Clerkenwell Films, follows a group of dysfunctional teenagers as they navigate a monthlong stay at a grief camp. Additionally, Krekis is writing an upcoming series from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight for the production company Kudos. His other short films include “Pram Snatcher,” which was funded by the British Film Institute, as well as “Memoirs of a Geeza” and “Mangas.” All three premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.

Ian McKnight signed Krekis for Anonymous Content. Krekis will continue to be represented by Francesca Devas at Independent Talent Group. Gregory Slewett and Will Walker at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP represent him as well.

Anonymous Content is one of the studios behind Netflix’s “The Little House on the Prairie,” which is currently the No. 1 show on the streamer. The company’s AC Studios also recently produced the Oscar-nominated movie “Nickel Boys,” as well as Golden Globe nominees “True Detective: Night Country” and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Disclaimer.” Upcoming projects from the studio include Alex Gibney’s documentary on Elon Musk, “Musk”; Tom McCarthy’s “The Statement”; Netflix’s “East of Eden” and “Possible Love”; and Apple TV’s “12 12 12” and “Neuromancer” to name a few.

As for the talent under Anonymous Content, the company has signed Kal Penn, Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan, “The Burial” writer Tom Wright, singer and songwriter King Princess and “Your Friends and Neighbors” star Hoon Lee.