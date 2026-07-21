Kal Penn Signs With Anonymous Content | Exclusive

Kal Penn has signed with Anonymous Content, the global media company that has been behind film and TV projects like “The Revenant” and “Spotlight.”

“I’m so excited to welcome Anonymous onto my team. As our business changes and evolves, I’m hungry to continue a career that’s art-and-storytelling forward. They are thoughtful, grounded, so creatively motivated and are well-respected for their solid eye for commerce,” Penn said in a Tuesday statement. “It’s exciting to have them as partners on my journey in features, streaming, comedy, and all the other spaces I’m working, developing, and pitching in.”

Penn is best known for starring as Kumar Patel alongside John Cho in the “Harold & Kumar” franchise. A new installment in the series is currently in development.

More recently, Penn appeared in a supporting role in Season 4 of HBO’s critically acclaimed “Industry.” He also starred in the Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses,” “The Silence of the Lambs” prequel series “Clarice,” Season 11 of “American Horror Story,” Parker Finn’s horror hit “Smile” and “House.” He’s also guest hosted “The Daily Show” and authored his bestselling memoir “You Can’t Be Serious.” Looking ahead, Penn is set to star in the upcoming independent movie “Trust Me I’m a Doctor” alongside Abbie Cornish as Anna Nicole Smith.

Penn will continue to be represented by UTA and Fuller Law.

This signing continues a talent acquisition streak for Anonymous Content. In recent months, the company has signed Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan, “The Burial” writer Tom Wright, singer/songwriter King Princess and “Your Friends and Neighbors” star Hoon Lee.

Anonymous Content’s AC Studios recently produced the Oscar-nominated movie “Nickel Boys,” as well as Golden Globe nominees “True Detective: Night Country” and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Disclaimer.” Upcoming projects from the studio include Alex Gibney’s documentary on Elon Musk, “Musk”; Tom McCarthy’s “The Statement”; Netflix’s “East of Eden”; and Apple TV’s “12 12 12” and “Neuromancer.”