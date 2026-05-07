Charlize Theron-led ‘Apex’ Edges Out ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Man on Fire’ to Top Streaming Chart for 2nd Week

As the weather turns to spring here in the U.S., many TV viewers are likely thinking about the outdoors. That doesn’t mean they necessarily are outdoors – after all, you can’t watch TV outside.

To help with the visions of nature, many viewers are turning to “Apex” on Netflix, which tops the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report for the second week in a row. The thriller, which operates as an update on the classic “Most Dangerous Game,” takes place in the Australian wilderness with Charlize Theron as an adventurer being hunted by Taron Egerton.

“Apex” tops Samba TV’s list of top streaming titles for the week

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

While “Apex” remains at the top, our runner-up stays the same as well. The HBO hit “Euphoria” has been lodged in second place for three straight weeks, unable to summit the top of the chart.

We go back to Netflix for the next two entries, starting with “Should I Marry a Murderer?” The latest in Netflix’s long run of documentary series debuts in third, and it almost feels like a true-crime fan’s dream scenario. A woman must decide to stay engaged to a man who has confessed a murder to her – all the while gathering evidence against him.

In fourth is the action series “Man on Fire.” This is the latest adaptation of the 1980 thriller novel, which sees Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the role of John Creasy, a former U.S. Army Special Forces Captain out for revenge (no less than Denzel Washington played Creasy in the 2004 film adaptation).

In fifth we head to Prime Video for “The Boys,” as the popular superhero series makes its way through its fifth and final season.

That’s followed by the Jon Hamm-led “Your Friends & Neighbors,” which maintains strong viewership on Apple TV+ even after falling one spot this week.

Up next is “Running Point,” the Netflix series that sees Kate Hudson running a fictional Los Angeles basketball team.

“Rooster,” on HBO Max, saw a big decline this week, dropping from third to eighth. The Steve Carrell-led comedy has one episode left in its season.

Back to Netflix with “Unchosen,” the suspense series about a religious community that is infiltrated by an escaped prisoner. It slides to the ninth this week.

Closing out the chart is the debut of “Imperfect Women,” the star-studded new Apple TV+ thriller that sees Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara unravel what their friendship truly meant following a violent crime.

Samba’s top linear titles for the week of May 3

On the linear side of the chart, “American Idol” remains on top for the third straight week. It comes in ahead of “Marshals,” the “Yellowstone” spinoff that has also been a ratings bonanza for CBS this year.

“Saturday Night Live” makes it all the way up to third this week, aided by musical guest and host Olivia Rodrigo.

For scripted fare, “Tracker” lands in fourth this week, “Chicago Med” is fifth, and “Chicago Fire” is eighth. Meanwhile, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” each claim two spots each.