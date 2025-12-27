‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Sets Christmas Box Office Ablaze With $90 Million 4-Day Weekend

Disney/20th Century/Lightstorm’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” is leading the Christmas box office to a 4-day overall total of at least $240 million with $22.6 million grossed on its second Friday as it heads for a $66 million 3-day/$90 million 4-day total and a 10-day domestic total of $213 million.

While 18% behind the $261 million total of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the James Cameron blockbuster is still on course to pass fellow Disney release “Zootopia 2” as Hollywood’s highest grossing film of 2025 sometime in early January.

Speaking of “Zootopia 2,” that Disney sequel is getting a big holiday rebound and will be the top animated film this Christmas in its fifth weekend, beating the second weekends of Angel’s “David” and Paramount’s “The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants.”

Industry estimates have “Zootopia 2” taking the No. 2 spot for the Fri.-Sun. period with $20.3 million, a 37% increase from pre-Xmas weekend. The film passed the $300 million domestic mark on Christmas Day and is heading for an estimated $321 million domestic total through Sunday.

“David” is estimated for a $14 million 3-day weekend and a $51 million 10-day cume while “Spongebob” trails with an $11 million second weekend and a $38 million two-weekend total.

With continued strong international holdover numbers, particularly in Asia, “Zootopia 2” is on course to pass “Frozen II” as Disney Animation’s highest grossing film ever.

Back on the live-action side, A24’s “Marty Supreme” is riding months of cinephile hype to a $17.5 million 3-day/$27 million 4-day wide opening weekend from 2,668 locations. Including its week of play in six New York and Los Angeles theaters, the Josh Safdie thriller starring Timothee Chalamet will have a $30 million total through Sunday.

With this start, “Marty Supreme” will easily pass the $50 million theatrical run of Safdie’s 2019 film “Uncut Gems,” something it will need to do given its $70 million production budget before marketing. Audience buzz is also strong for the film with a 95% critics and 83% audience total.

Also opening on Christmas Day is Sony’s “Anaconda” starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, which made $5.4 million from 3,509 locations and is on course for a $22 million 4-day opening. Focus Features’ “Song Sung Blue” starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson earned $2.6 million from 2,578 locations on Friday, bringing it to a 4-day opening of $12 million.