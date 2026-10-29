DCU’s Batman ‘Isn’t Far Away’ From Getting Cast, James Gunn Says

Four years after the launch of DC Studios, the casting of the DCU Batman “isn’t far away,” according to co-chief James Gunn.

Gunn and his wife Jennifer Holland appeared on “The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast,” which is set to drop on Friday and gave an update on what is happening with the caped crusader.

“It won’t be too long before we’re casting Batman. We haven’t cast yet, by the way — all the people thinking he’ll show up in this or that, it’s all bullshit,” Gunn said. “When we do cast the DCU Batman, which isn’t very far away, if I gave somebody a day role in ‘The Suicide Squad’ that is going to be the best Batman, I’m not going to rule him out from that. I want to get everybody into account.

“One of the things that excites me about casting Batman is being able to pick a Batman who’s actually the best actor for that role. Superman’s have always been chosen based on who the best actor for that role is. And for some reason, Batman’s are always chosen as movie stars.”

James Gunn confirms casting of the Batman "isn't very far" and he will be of similar age as SUPERMAN



"I'm gonna get everyone into account. One of the things that excites me is.. being able to pick a Batman who's actually the best actor"



(@SupesandSabers) pic.twitter.com/AN49imKEf6 — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) October 29, 2026

One interesting note that Gunn shared is that Batman will be close in age to David Corenswet’s Superman.

“People are always looking for little hints about the casting of Batman,” Gunn added. “Roughly, Batman and Superman are around the same age. I don’t think they’re drastically different ages. They’re future best pals, contemporaries.”

Previously, the “Creature Commandos” penultimate episode, titled “Priyatel Skelet,” revealed a brief first look at what the DCU Batman could be like.

When we will see the DCU Batman again is anyone’s guess, as “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti is currently attached to direct the new Batman movie “The Brave and the Bold.”

Based on Grant Morrison’s Batman run, “The Brave and the Bold” will introduce the DCU Batman and the Bat-family, which will exist separate from Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the Matt Reeves films.