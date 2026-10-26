Batman Meets the Transformers: What’s Happening With All the IP Skydance Now Controls

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In Tim Burton’s classic 1989 “Batman,” Jack Nicholson’s Joker marveled at Batman as he escaped using the batarang and asked, “Where does he get those wonderful toys?”

For Skydance co-CEO David Ellison, the answer is Warner Bros. He spent a year chasing Warner Bros. Discovery, and now the former “Flyboys” actor and tech scion has more famous IP than anyone else in Hollywood. The Joker is one of them.

The deal, which closed earlier this month, put two century-old studios in the same building. Paramount and Warner Bros. still keep separate apartments, but they now share a landlord. Batman, Superman and the rest of the Justice League now live under the same roof with Optimus Prime and the G.I. Joes. Harry Potter and the Targaryens live down the hall from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants. Captain Kirk has got a nice pad in there too.

Not all of it belongs to Ellison as “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe” belong to toy company Hasbro, and video game company Sega owns the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise. Paramount licenses the film rights to make movies. The IP the company does own outright is DC, “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Top Gun,” the Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob.

The question for Ellison and his co-CEO Ynon Kreiz is how they’ll capitalize on this treasure trove of IP to supercharge a business saddled with $80 billion in debt. HBO’s “Harry Potter” series is set to drop this Christmas. “Man of Tomorrow,” DC Studios’ next big swing and the follow-up to James Gunn’s “Superman,” opens next summer, and Matt Reeves’ “The Batman: Part II” will open in February 2028.

On the Paramount side, Steven Spielberg has returned to Teletraan-1 to oversee the creative on “Transformers 8,” with Michael Bay in early talks to return as director of a franchise that has gone stale despite a lifetime global gross of more than $5.4 billion. Danny McBride is breathing much-needed new life into “G.I. Joe” with Bradley Cooper set to lead as Duke. McBride has his eye on a couple of big-name pals to join him as well.

Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, who co-run the Skydance Motion Picture Group, oversee both legacy studios. In their first year at Skydance, the duo nearly doubled its output, from eight releases in 2025 to 15 this year, with at least another 16 planned for 2027.

But can they double things again with a mandate to release 30 films a year — many of them featuring Paramount and WB’s valuable IP?

Here’s what Skydance now controls, studio by studio, and the status of each piece of IP.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Paramount

In terms of which Paramount IP seems like the surest bet, it is clearly the IP that the studio actually owns.

Top Gun: “Top Gun: Maverick” grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide in 2022, and a third film is in the works with a script from Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote “Maverick” with Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie. Tom Cruise is also reuniting with Jerry Bruckheimer on “Days of Thunder 2,” the legacy sequel to his 1990 NASCAR drama “Days of Thunder” that will co-star Anne Hathaway. Paramount has set a June 2, 2028 theatrical release date for that film, so any potential “Top Gun 3” is still years away.

“Top Gun: Maverick” grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide in 2022, and a third film is in the works with a script from Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote “Maverick” with Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie. Tom Cruise is also reuniting with Jerry Bruckheimer on “Days of Thunder 2,” the legacy sequel to his 1990 NASCAR drama “Days of Thunder” that will co-star Anne Hathaway. Paramount has set a June 2, 2028 theatrical release date for that film, so any potential “Top Gun 3” is still years away. World War Z: Paramount Pictures is finally moving forward with a sequel to “World War Z,” with Brad Pitt set to star and “Conclave” filmmaker Edward Berger set to direct.

Paramount Pictures is finally moving forward with a sequel to “World War Z,” with Brad Pitt set to star and “Conclave” filmmaker Edward Berger set to direct. A Quiet Place: John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part III” is slated to be released on July 30, 2027.

John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part III” is slated to be released on July 30, 2027. Star Trek: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are writing, producing and attached to direct a wholly original “Star Trek” film.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are writing, producing and attached to direct a wholly original “Star Trek” film. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: “The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” have been owned by Nickelodeon since 2009, and the studio is working on both the animation and hybrid/live-action sides of the franchise. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2” from Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures is set for 2027. On the heels of producing Paramount and Sega’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” series, veteran producer Neal H. Moritz will produce a new hybrid live-action “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie for the studio.

“The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” have been owned by Nickelodeon since 2009, and the studio is working on both the animation and hybrid/live-action sides of the franchise. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2” from Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures is set for 2027. On the heels of producing Paramount and Sega’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” series, veteran producer Neal H. Moritz will produce a new hybrid live-action “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie for the studio. Scream and Scary Movie: On the horror side, Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream 7” opened to $64.1 million domestically in February, a franchise record, on a budget of about $45 million. Four months later, the Wayans brothers’ returned to the “Scary Movie” franchise and the film did good business, opening to $54 million on a $30 million budget, the best start that series ever had.

On the horror side, Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream 7” opened to $64.1 million domestically in February, a franchise record, on a budget of about $45 million. Four months later, the Wayans brothers’ returned to the “Scary Movie” franchise and the film did good business, opening to $54 million on a $30 million budget, the best start that series ever had. Paranormal Activity: Paramount will release the “Untitled James Wan Paranormal Activity” movie on May 21, 2027. Rising horror writer/director Ian Tuason is set to direct the Blumhouse-Atomic Monster feature. This new movie will be the eighth installment in the series.

Paramount will release the “Untitled James Wan Paranormal Activity” movie on May 21, 2027. Rising horror writer/director Ian Tuason is set to direct the Blumhouse-Atomic Monster feature. This new movie will be the eighth installment in the series. Transformers and G.I. Joe: On the licensed toys front, Spielberg’s “Transformers 8” is the top priority. The new “G.I. Joe” film has Bradley Cooper starring and Danny McBride writing and directing. Hasbro owns both “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe,” and the long-awaited crossover film between them teased at the end of “Rise of the Beasts,” has been shelved.

On the licensed toys front, Spielberg’s “Transformers 8” is the top priority. The new “G.I. Joe” film has Bradley Cooper starring and Danny McBride writing and directing. Hasbro owns both “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe,” and the long-awaited crossover film between them teased at the end of “Rise of the Beasts,” has been shelved. Sonic the Hedgehog: In terms of video game adaptations, Sega’s “Sonic the Hedgehog ” franchise has been the most reliable. “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” grossed about $490 million worldwide in 2024. “Sonic the Hedgehog 4,” hits theaters on March 19, 2027. Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are all returning for the fourth film in the wildly successful franchise, while newcomers include Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, Nick Offerman and Richard Ayoade.

In terms of video game adaptations, Sega’s “Sonic the Hedgehog ” franchise has been the most reliable. “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” grossed about $490 million worldwide in 2024. “Sonic the Hedgehog 4,” hits theaters on March 19, 2027. Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are all returning for the fourth film in the wildly successful franchise, while newcomers include Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, Nick Offerman and Richard Ayoade. Angry Birds: Paramount Pictures has a third “Angry Birds Movie” set for release on Jan. 29, 2027.

Paramount Pictures has a third “Angry Birds Movie” set for release on Jan. 29, 2027. Call of Duty: One major IP acquisition for Skydance is Paramount and Activision’s upcoming “Call of Duty” movie, directed by Peter Berg. The film will adapt the “Modern Warfare” storyline, the franchise’s biggest and most recognizable entry. With the “Modern Warfare 4” video game dropping this month, the upcoming film’s June 30, 2028 release date will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the original “Call of Duty,” which was released as a PC game in 2003.

One major IP acquisition for Skydance is Paramount and Activision’s upcoming “Call of Duty” movie, directed by Peter Berg. The film will adapt the “Modern Warfare” storyline, the franchise’s biggest and most recognizable entry. With the “Modern Warfare 4” video game dropping this month, the upcoming film’s June 30, 2028 release date will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the original “Call of Duty,” which was released as a PC game in 2003. Street Fighter: Capcom’s “Street Fighter” video game adaptation came to Paramount through Legendary, which signed a multi-year global distribution deal with the studio. The film opened in mid-October leading the box office with a $31 million domestic/$51 million global opening.

Capcom’s “Street Fighter” video game adaptation came to Paramount through Legendary, which signed a multi-year global distribution deal with the studio. The film opened in mid-October leading the box office with a $31 million domestic/$51 million global opening. First-Look Deals: Goldberg and Greenstein’s talent signing game is pretty strong as the duo is also locking in filmmakers that create IP from scratch. Matt and Ross Duffer, who made “Stranger Things” for Netflix, signed an exclusive deal. Other big name filmmakers that have also signed first-look deals with Goldberg and Greenstein include Jon M. Chu, Issa Rae, Dan Trachtenberg and James Mangold.

David Corenswet in ‘Superman’ (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros.

DC remains one of the premiere IPs that Warner Bros. owns, and Skydance Chief David Ellison happens to be a massive Batman and Superman fan. James Gunn’s “Superman” grossed about $618 million worldwide last year. “Supergirl” was an unmitigated disaster and didn’t even come close, barely finishing around $125 million worldwide this past summer on a $170 million budget. Next up is “Clayface,” a $45 million R-rated horror take on the Batman villain, which grossed $43 million at the opening weekend box office.