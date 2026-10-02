‘Battlefield’: Sony Pictures in Talks to Land Michael B. Jordan Video Game Movie | Exclusive

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Sony Pictures has emerged as the frontrunner and is in talks to land Electronic Arts’ “Battlefield” package that hit the market back in the spring, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Christopher McQuarrie is set to write, direct and produce an adaptation of the bestselling video game series, while recent “Sinners” Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan is onboard to produce and potentially star.

As TheWrap first reported, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony, Universal and Netflix all submitted bids in the fight for what is shaping up to be the biggest bidding war of the year.

Producing the project are Jesse Stern of Electronic Arts, Carter Swan of Emerald Neon, Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo, and Elizabeth Raposo of Outlier Society.

The first video game in the series, Battlefield 1942, launched for PC and Mac in 2002. Since then, the series has gone from computer platforms to video game consoles and has spanned everything from Vietnam to the far future. Last year’s Battlefield 6 was rumored to be one of the most expensive video games ever created and became the bestselling game of last year (and of the entire franchise).

In 2025, Battlefield 6 outsold Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in the U.S. — the first time an EA shooter had beaten Activision’s shooter in annual domestic sales. That huge commercial win gave EA the momentum to make a Hollywood push. Within months, the company had McQuarrie, Jordan fresh off an Oscar win and a massive package ready for buyers.

Video games are having a moment, with a number of high-profile projects in the works at every studio, and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” from Illumination, Nintendo and Universal, a certifiable blockbuster and the biggest movie of 2026 so far, with $764 million worldwide.

And the “Battlefield” package comes as Paramount is readying its own feature film adaptation of rival video game franchise Call of Duty, with Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg set to write and Berg onboard to direct.

Jordan is repped by 1v1 Entertainment, WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, and 2PM Sharp. McQuarrie is repped by CAA. Vertigo is repped by CAA.

A rep for Sony declined TheWrap’s request for comment.