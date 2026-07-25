The 5 Best Feel-Good Movies to Stream in July

At the end of a stressful workday, you probably just want to relax and watch a movie that won’t stress you out even further, right? That’s natural.

Unfortunately, sometimes movies seem like they’re going to be one thing and are actually another. So, allow us to make sure you don’t get tricked. We’ve gone through and picked out five truly feel-good films you can watch this month, across multiple streamers.

Here are the five best feel-good movies to stream in July, and where to find them.

Life-Size poster (Disney+) Life-Size Sometimes you just need a reminder to shine bright, shine far and be a star. “Life-Size” is precisely that reminder. For a long time, this was one of the Wonderful World of Disney movies that could only be found on physical media, usually hiding in a thrift store. It finally hit Disney+ last November, and there are still some people who haven’t realized it’s there. Now would be the time to remedy that. For those unfamiliar, “Life-Size” centers on Casey (Lindsay Lohan), a young girl dealing with the loss of her mother. She’s withdrawn from her friends and passions, desperately seeking a way to bring her mom back from the dead. Eventually she finds one, but unknowingly performs the spell on her Eve doll (Tyra Banks) instead of her mom. What follows is a very sweet 90 minutes. Admittedly, there are a few early 2000s “jokes” in here that aged poorly, but in general, this is still a feel-good watch. RIP Eve, you would’ve loved Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” Read Next

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Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner in “13 Going on 30” (Credit: Sony Pictures) 13 Going on 30 Have you just finished binging “The Five Star Weekend” over on Peacock and now want more Jennifer Garner in your life? That’s real. And of her catalogue, “13 Going on 30” is the most feel-good of them all. Here, she stars as Jenna Rink, a freshly 13-year-old girl — though her tween self is played by Christa B. Allen — who desperately wishes that she could be 30 years old and living her best life. 30, flirty and thriving, as she says. But when that birthday wish comes true and she wakes up in her Jennifer Garner self, Jenna has to figure out the kind of person she’s turned into. Spoilers: it’s not an awesome one. She quickly realizes that after she hunts down her childhood best friend Matt (Mark Ruffalo), who reveals they are definitely no longer friends, and haven’t been in years. It’s hard not to smile during this movie, whether it’s at the soundtrack, the perfect performances by everyone in it, or the fashion. “13 Going on 30” is currently streaming over on Netflix.

Tag As we get older, we tend to naturally stop playing the games we did as kids, and often lose touch with old friends. That can be pretty depressing, but “Tag” is the perfect antidote to that. In fact, it might inspire you to find your inner child again. The film follows a group of five men who have been playing the same game of tag since they were kids. As adults, they designate the month of May to be tag month, and literally chase each other across the country, as life has taken them all in different directions. When the one friend who’s never been It threatens to retire though, the game becomes more important that ever. Yes, it’s goofy, but at it’s core it’s really sweet, and comes with a bittersweet twist. What makes it even more fun is that “Tag” is actually based on a real-life group of friends. You can watch it now on HBO Max. Read Next

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Corrina Corrina (Getty Images) Corrina, Corrina I’ll let you know up front on this one, the runtime is longer than it needs to be. But overall, “Corrina, Corrina” is a very sweet film. It stars Whoopi Goldberg as Corrina, a housekeeper who takes a job with a family that recently lost its matriarch. As a result, the couple’s daughter has gone temporarily mute, and her father (Ray Liotta) needs to go back to work to continue providing for her. Corrina and the little girl develop a friendship thanks to Corrina’s silliness combined with her genuine empathy, which helps the little girl grieve. Admittedly, there is an underlying story thread about race which isn’t quite given the attention it deserved, especially given the runtime, but that’s arguably the only real problem with this movie. It’s a great reminder of just how good Goldberg is as an actress, considering we don’t see that side of her nearly as often these days. “Corrina, Corrina” is now streaming on Tubi and Plex for free.