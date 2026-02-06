Super Bowl LX is right around the corner, so it’s only right that we bring you into the weekend with a list of football movies to watch.
This movie lineup is comprised of dramas, films inspired by real life stories and football flicks that are just all-around classics.
Now listen, don’t get your girdles in a bunch — we didn’t include Burt Reynolds’ “The Longest Yard.” While we recognize it’s totally an essential, we wanted to give some more options to choose from.
Check out the list below.
“Rudy” (1993)
Alright, the kickoff to this list starts with what is likely the most popular, and beloved football flick: “Rudy.” Not only is it a football movie classic, it’s also regarded as one of the most iconic underdog stories. It’s based on the true story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who overcame a series of obstacles and letdowns to play football at the University of Notre Dame.
Where to stream: YouTube TV, USA Network, Paramount+ (Essential)
“Any Given Sunday” (1999)
Next up is another classic, “Any Given Sunday.” The film is applauded for its grittiness and realistic depictions of the football business. It’s also a film that features some of the best performances from actors Al Pacino and Jamie Foxx. It follows the story of a football coach who’s struggling to get his team back on top while juggling personal struggles, his team’s new, young owner and his cocky but skilled backup quarterback.
Where to stream: YouTube TV, Philo, AMC+ with Prime Video
“Friday Night Lights” (2004)
As you can see, a lot of football movies on based on real-life teams or events. That’s the case for this next title, “Friday Night Lights.” This classic is based on the 1990 book “Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream” by journalist H. G. Bissinger, which is centered on the true story of 1988 Permian High School Panthers football team in Odessa, Texas. The film follows a coach who tries his best to lead his team through its town’s mounting pressure to win the state championship.
Where to stream: Prime Video, AMC+ with Prime Video, AMC+ with The Roku Channel, AMC+, YouTube TV
“Remember the Titans” (2000)
It doesn’t matter if you’re into football or not, you definitely have seen “Remember the Titans” at some point in your life. And if you haven’t, shame on your teacher for not pulling that TV cart out. Once again, inspired by a true story, “Remember the Titans” follows the story of a coach who is overseeing a newly integrated and racially divided football team in Alexandria, Virginia.
Where to watch: Hulu
“The Express” (2008)
You guessed it. “The Express” is also based on a true story, and it’s about the real story of Ernie Davis, a young and highly skilled athlete who beat the odds and made it into the Syracuse University football program. He soon becomes the school’s star talent, surpassing feats cemented by legendary football player Jim Brown.
Where to rent: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home
“Little Giants” (1994)
Alright, alright, enough of the serious dramas. Let’s get into some good ol’ family fun. Football has always been a sports for guys, but when the daughter of former nerd Danny (Rick Moranis) wants to try out for her uncle’s youth football team and is rejected, Danny is inspired to start his own rival team.
Where to watch: The Roku Channel, Apple TV
“The Water Boy” (1998)
We couldn’t possibly have this list without it.
Adam Sandler suited up and hit the field as Bobby Boucher in his hit sports comedy “The Waterboy,” which follows a coddled mama’s boy whose athletic power is discovered by a losing football team’s coach. The film came out the same year as Sandler’s “The Wedding Singer,” smoothing out the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s path to a successful solo career.
Where to watch: Apple TV