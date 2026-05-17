The 3 Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max This Week

You’ve made it through another week, and that means you get to (hopefully) just kick back and relax with some movies this weekend.
Of course, at this point, you might be feeling decision fatigue pretty hard, and have zero desire to actually sift through the many, many titles on HBO Max and pick one. So, we’re here to help. Admittedly, two of our suggestions this week are likely being fed to you by the streamer’s home page anyway, but we can make a case as to why they’re actually worth it.
Here are the three best movies to check out on HBO Max this weekend.
The Devil Wears Prada
Perhaps a bit obvious of a suggestion, and not exactly groundbreaking, but a classic is a classic for a reason. And, with the success of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” odds are that Max is suggesting this right on your home page anyway, as people revisit the original.
20 years on, you might be able to quote this from start to finish, but do you still feel the same way about Andy’s (Anne Hathaway) boyfriend as you did when you first watched it? What about her friends? Is Miranda Priestly really that bad of a boss? (Okay, that’s less up for debate, but who knows, maybe you’re more into it now).
At this point, “The Devil Wears Prada” is an easy comfort watch, and you deserve a few hours of comfort, at minimum.
Mortal Kombat
If you went and saw “Mortal Kombat II” in theaters already, odds are you already saw the first one. But if you’re on the fence about buying tickets to the sequel, why not test the waters with the first one?
A warning: it’s very violent. It is Mortal Kombat after all. But if you’re looking for a film with intense fight scenes that might also bring you some nostalgia, this is the one for you. Admittedly, TheWrap’s resident “Mortal Kombat” game fan found the first film to be a bit visually bland in comparison, but noted that “There are moments scattered throughout the film that are definite crowd pleasers, that even made me hoot and holler a little bit.”
And if you’re not into the 2021 version, you can also stream the 1995 film attempt on Max as well.
Hidden Figures
Let’s be honest, we all needed the dopamine hit that was the Artemis II mission. Everyone forgets how into space things they are until an actual space mission comes around, and then it unites us all.
Unfortunately, the next Artemis mission isn’t happening until next year. So, if you’re looking to bring that joy back a little sooner, why not give “Hidden Figures” a watch this weekend? It tells the story of the unsung Black women who were instrumental early on in the space race, and is largely based on true events.
It stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, and even features Glen Powell as he was cutting his teeth in Hollywood.