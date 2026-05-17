The 3 Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max This Week

You’ve made it through another week, and that means you get to (hopefully) just kick back and relax with some movies this weekend.

Of course, at this point, you might be feeling decision fatigue pretty hard, and have zero desire to actually sift through the many, many titles on HBO Max and pick one. So, we’re here to help. Admittedly, two of our suggestions this week are likely being fed to you by the streamer’s home page anyway, but we can make a case as to why they’re actually worth it.

Here are the three best movies to check out on HBO Max this weekend.