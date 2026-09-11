The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

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There’s an eclectic batch of movies on offer to check out on Netflix this week, meaning there is something for everyone.

The newest direct-to-streaming hit for Netflix – “The Whisper Man” – is just waiting for a night when you’re unsure what to watch. It’s a quick and easy thriller with a very strong cast. If that’s not your vibe, you can turn to a true comedy classic or one of the great unsung films of the 2020s.

These are the three movies to check out on Netflix this week if you’re struggling to find something to watch.