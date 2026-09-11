The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

There’s an eclectic batch of movies on offer to check out on Netflix this week, meaning there is something for everyone.
The newest direct-to-streaming hit for Netflix – “The Whisper Man” – is just waiting for a night when you’re unsure what to watch. It’s a quick and easy thriller with a very strong cast. If that’s not your vibe, you can turn to a true comedy classic or one of the great unsung films of the 2020s.
These are the three movies to check out on Netflix this week if you’re struggling to find something to watch.
The Whisper Man
“The Whisper Man” is the latest Netflix hit to land on the streamer and boasts a strong cast in Robert De Niro, Adam Scott, and Michelle Monaghan. Already a ratings score for Netflix, the film follows a widowed crime writer who turns to his estranged father and a detective when his son is abducted. If you’re looking for a quick hit crime thriller, you could certainly do worse than “The Whisper Man” and it scratches the exact itch that these out-of-nowhere streaming movies always manage to scratch.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
A true dark horse film that deserved a much better box office showing than it got. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” managed to capture the magic, chaos and hilarity of a standard D&D table all in a breezy two hours. The film also boasts a stellar cast in Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.
The film is far from reinventing the fantasy wheel, but it’s a fun jaunt through Faerûn. Fantasy fans didn’t do this movie justice when it was in theaters, so the least we can do is make up for it in at-home watches and rewatches.
9 to 5
In the wake of the sad news of Dolly Parton’s death, viewings of “9 to 5” have rightfully skyrocketed. The film stars the late singer (and legend), Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda as three office secretaries who take it upon themselves to knock their sexist bosses down a few pegs. The trio are incredible together and the movie remains as funny now as it was when it released in 1980. The weeks since Parton’s death have hopefully found the singer celebrated again and again, but a rewatch of “9 to 5” could be the next way to honor her memory.