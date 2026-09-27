3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

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What shall we watch this week? As always, it can be a daunting scroll when you sign into Paramount+. But, we can help you out.

We’re feeling a bit more action-heavy this week, so our recommendations include both an action-adventure movie, and an action-fantasy movie. Both are excellent. The third is far less of a thrill ride, though no less of a fun time, and certainly no less beloved.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.