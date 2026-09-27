3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

What shall we watch this week? As always, it can be a daunting scroll when you sign into Paramount+. But, we can help you out.
We’re feeling a bit more action-heavy this week, so our recommendations include both an action-adventure movie, and an action-fantasy movie. Both are excellent. The third is far less of a thrill ride, though no less of a fun time, and certainly no less beloved.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.
Transformers
Be honest, when’s the last time you listened to Linkin Park? It’s probably been too long, right? Right. Let’s put on “Transformers” tonight.
The first in Michael Bay’s franchise stars Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox as Sam Witwicky and Mikaela Banes, respectively. When Sam buys his first car to impress Mikaela, he soon discovers the car is actually Bumblebee, an Autobot hiding on earth. Soon, Sam and Mikaela get sucked into a long-running war between the Autobots and evil Decepticons.
For as very 2007 as it is, this action movie holds up. It also features Peter Cullen’s Optimus Prime, one of his most beloved characters. Cullen is unfortunately among the legends we’ve lost this year, and odds are, revisiting this performance will ease that ache even a little.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
If you recently watched “Mayday” over on Apple TV, you might find yourself wanting to watch more by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. So, might I recommend their “Dungeons & Dragons” film?
It truly feels like a campaign come to life, but in a less horrifying way than it did in “Stranger Things.” Here, we simply get to enjoy a team of unlikely heroes, led by Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, as they try to steal an ancient and powerful relic, and deal with the obstacles along the way.
It’s funny, it’s well-acted, and it’s beautifully shot, making it an altogether good watch any time.
The Addams Family
Is it too early for this one? Maybe a touch. “The Addams Family” is a proper Halloween watch. But why deny yourself joy? After all, there are a lot of Halloween films to watch each year, it can be hard to fit them all in.
We’re talking about the 1991 version here, starring Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci and more. It centers on the eccentric Addams family as they deal with a man (Lloyd) claiming to be Fester, the missing brother of Gomez Addams (Raul Julia). When Morticia (Huston) starts to suspect the man is a fraud, since he cannot recall details of Fester’s life, he gets the family evicted from their home, ultimately leading to a showdown.
Ricci of course plays Wednesday, in a performance that to this day is one she is most known for.
It’s creepy and it’s kooky, mysterious and spooky. It’s altogether ooky — it’s “The Addams Family.” Happy early Halloween friends.