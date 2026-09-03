‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series in the Works at Netflix

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“Ravenloft,” a Dungeons & Dragons live-action drama adaptation, is in development at Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

John August has been tapped to write and executive produce the series from Hasbro Entertainment. Gabriel Marano will EP for Hasbro, and Alfonso Cuarón, Richard Schwartz and Gaby Rodriguez will EP for Esperanto Filmoj.

“Ravenloft” has been billed as a prestige fantasy series where adventure meets gothic horror and tragic romance. “At the heart of the series, Ravenloft follows the making of the vampire Darklord Strahd von Zarovich, whose story of power, love, obsession and undead transformation charts his origins from tragic antihero to one of D&D’s most notorious villains,” according to the series logline.

August has a background in gothic films and series, writing and co-writing several Tim Burton projects including “Big Fish,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Corpse Bride” and “Frankenweenie.”

The series expands Netflix’s growing fantasy slate, including “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “One Piece” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” Dungeons & Dragons, specifically Ravenloft and Strahd, played a significant role in the “Stranger Things” universe and its final season, which premiered last winter.

The series development is part of Hasbro Entertainment’s push to produce series and films based on the company’s iconic brands and games. The company has produced several projects around D&D, including the 2023 movie “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “The Forgotten Realms.”

Hasbro also has a drama series “Baldur’s Gate” in development at HBO based on the Wizards of the Coast video game franchise. “The Last of Us” creator Craig Mazin will be leading that series.