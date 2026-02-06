‘Baldur’s Gate’ TV Adaptation From Craig Mazin in the Works at HBO

“The Last of Us” co-creator Craig Mazin has found his next video game adaptation project in Larian Studios’ “Baldur’s Gate 3.” The series is in development at HBO, TheWrap has learned.

Mazin is attached to create, write, executive produce and showrun the video game adaptation, set in the world of “Dungeons & Dragons.” This adaptation will extend beyond the “Baldur’s Gate” universe created by Hasbro Entertainment.

“After putting nearly 1000 hours into the incredible world of ‘Baldur’s Gate 3,’ it is a dream come true to be able to continue the story that Larian and Wizards of The Coast created,” Mazin said. “I am a devoted fan of ‘D&D’ and the brilliant way that Swen Vincke and his gifted team adapted it. I can’t wait to help bring ‘Baldur’s Gate’ and all of its incredible characters to life with as much respect and love as we can, and I’m deeply grateful to Gabe Marano and his team at Hasbro for entrusting me with this incredibly important property.”

Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor and Hasbro Entertainment’s Gabriel Marano will also executive produce the series.

The “Baldur’s Gate” video game franchise originated in 1998 and became a landmark in character-driven role-playing games, known for its mature setting of crime, politics and edgy adventure. The most recent game “Baldur’s Gate 3” launched in 2023 to over 15 million players.

“The fans have been eagerly awaiting an adaptation of ‘Baldur’s Gate,’ and we could not ask for better partners than HBO and the incomparable Craig Mazin to build this world with,” Marano said.

The studio describes the game’s tone as gritty and biting with unexpected humor. Its cast of “Origin Companions” includes Astarion (Vampire Rogue), Gale (Human Wizard), Karlach (Tiefling Barbarian), Lae’zel (Githyanki Fighter), Shadowheart (Half-Elf Cleric) and Wyll (Human Warlock).

“[Mazin’s] deep and long-standing passion for the source material paired with his

remarkable talent for building immersive worlds filled with rich, compelling

characters promises groundbreaking results,” Francesca Orsi, head of HBO drama programming, said.

The series is part of Mazin’s overall deal at HBO and HBO Max, which he extended for an additional four years in 2024. “The Last of Us” concluded Season 2 in 2025 and received an early third season renewal before the series aired. Mazin initially produced the series alongside the creator of the video game Neil Druckmann.