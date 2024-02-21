“The Last of Us” co-creator Craig Mazin is extending his exclusive television deal at HBO and Max for an additional four years.

The series, which is based on the Naughty Dog video game franchise of the same name and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, marked the most watched debut season of a series ever for HBO, with the first season’s episodes delivering an average of 31.8 million viewers. “The Last of Us” was also HBO’s second-largest premiere following “Boardwalk Empire” in 2010.

The drama, which has been renewed for a second season that is now in production, earned 24 Primetime Emmy nominations (winning eight), three Golden Globe awards, nine HCA TV awards, five TV Critics awards, five Dorian TV awards and eight Gold Derby TV awards.

In addition to “The Last of Us,” Mazin previously served as creator, writer and executive producer of HBO’s limited series “Chernobyl,” for which he won a Golden Globe, BAFTA, Writers Guild, Producers Guild and Peabody Award.

In addition to his work in television, Mazin has written numerous hit feature films that have grossed over $1 billion in theaters worldwide.

He can also be heard on the popular screenwriting podcast “Scriptnotes,” which he co-hosts with fellow writer John August.