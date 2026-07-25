‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Sequel Script Is Done, but Might Never Get Made for ‘Financial Reasons’

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A sequel to “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” has been written, but might never get an official greenlight, according to the original film’s co-writer and co-director Jonathan Goldstein.

Speaking to ScreenRant at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, Goldstein shared that he was hired to co-write a sequel to his 2023 adaptation of the tabletop game staple, which featured an ensemble cast headed by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant. However, Goldstein added that he was uncertain if another installment would ever be produced due to “financial reasons.”

“We actually wrote a sequel to ‘Dungeons & Dragons.’ We were hired to write it,” Goldstein said. “I don’t know, that it will see the light of day for a number of financial reasons. They’re expensive movies to make, but it’d be great fun to do it. We love that cast, and we think we wrote something that fans would like.”

Despite strong reviews, “Honor Among Thieves” was not a box office success when it released in March 2023. The fantasy comedy managed a $205 million global gross — a theatrical sum that wasn’t enough to recoup the film’s $150 million production budget. However, the film’s reputation has grown in the years since, with the “Dungeons & Dragons” property helping it continue to find fans.

Somewhat complicating matters for a potential sequel are the regime changes that have unfolded at both of the film’s production companies in recent years. Paramount, which co-produced and distributed “Honor Among Thieves,” was acquired by Skydance Media in August 2025. Additionally, the production banner eOne, once a subsidiary of Hasbro (which owns the rights to “Dungeons & Dragons”), was acquired by Lionsgate in December 2023.

A “Dungeons & Dragons” live-action series was in development for Paramount+, but the streamer nixed its plans for the project in May 2024. The project was reported to have found a new home at Netflix in February 2025.

Goldstein joined his writing and directing partner John Francis Daley at Comic-Con to promote their upcoming action-comedy “Mayday,” a Cold War two-hander starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh. The film is slated to debut on Apple TV on Sept. 4.