Ryan Reynolds/Kenneth Branagh Spy Movie ‘Mayday’ Gets Fall Premiere Date on Apple TV

“Mayday” is finally here.

At the Apple TV Press Day, the company unveiled the first look image for the upcoming Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh-led film. It also revealed the global premiere date for the new movie – Friday, September 4, 2006. (There has been no mention of a theatrical component.)

Apple is describing “Mayday” as “a genre-bending, action-packed buddy comedy that flips the spy thriller on its head.”

The official synopsis reads: “When hot shot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy ‘Assassin’ Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he’s toast – but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy’s rescue, and a bond neither saw coming?”

The ensemble cast also includes Marcin Dorocinski, Maria Bakalova and David Morse.

Most excitingly is the fact that the movie, from Apple Original Film and Skydance Media, was written, produced and directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the filmmakers behind recent favorites “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Game Night.”

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance, alongside Maximum Effort’s Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau. Reynolds and George Dewey, through Maximum Effort, along with John G. Scotti, serve as executive producers.

Other Apple Original films coming in 2026 include “Matchbox,” based on the toyline and starring John Cena and Jessica Biel; pickleball comedy “The Dink,” with Jake Johnson, Ben Stiller, Mary Steenburgen; Jonah Hill’s “Outcome,” starring Keanu Reeves, Hill and Cameron Diaz; and “Way of the Warrior Kid,” starring Chris Pratt and directed by McG.