The 3 Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max This Week

We’re in the thick of Halloween season, and the streamers are filled with plenty of movies to fill a spooky watchlist. Right now, HBO Max has a children’s horror movie, a monster-filled musical and one of the greatest ghost stories ever told ready to stream.
Here are the three best movies to watch on HBO Max this week.
“Coraline”
When I was a child, few films scared me as thoroughly as Henry Selick’s “Coraline.” After being plagued with nightmares for years after first seeing the movie, I eventually revisited “Coraline” once I’d become a full-fledged horror fan, able to more fully appreciate its brilliance. It’s a gorgeous film, filled with impressive stop-motion animation and stunning craft (as seems to be the case with Laika’s upcoming film “Wildwood“). Sometimes, we need movies that will scare the hell out of kids. “Coraline” deserves a spot toward the top of that list.
“Little Shop of Horrors”
If you’re looking for something else that’s Halloween-coded without steering too far into spooky territory, “Little Shop of Horrors” is a great choice for your weekend streaming. Frank Oz’s adaptation of the musical by Howard Ashman (who also penned the screenplay) and the film by Roger Corman and Charles B. Griffith is an absolute delight, with a set of extraordinary performances — Rick Moranis’ leading turn particularly stands out — and magical puppet work. The movie is an absolute blast, and perfect for this time of year.
“Poltergeist”
Tobe Hooper’s “Poltergeist” is an all-timer of the haunted house subgenre, a film filled to the brim with iconic moments and chilling imagery. The movie, written by Steven Spielberg, Michael Grais and Mark Victor, doesn’t have the same franchise legacy as many of the other ’80s horror classics (though it did get two sequels and a 2015 remake), but it is one of the purest and greatest ghost movies ever made. An essential Halloween season watch.