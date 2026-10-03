The 3 Best New Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

A new month means a new dose of movies landing on Paramount+ and there are plenty of good options to pick from for your October binge.

Topping the list for spooky season is “Doctor Sleep,” a sequel to “The Shining” from Stephen King adaptation maestro Mike Flanagan. The film is criminally underviewed and stands among the best of the author’s adaptations. If horror isn’t your bag, you can also scratch your “Odyssey” itch or grab one of the great non-superhero comic book adaptations.

Here are the three new movies to Paramount+ to check out this week.