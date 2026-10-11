The 3 Best New Movies to Watch on Hulu This Week

It’s a new week and that means a new round of picking what you want to watch each night. Over on Hulu this week, the options are getting a little scary, but also pretty fun.
This week specifically, there are more shows than movies premiering, so our recommendations are going to pull just a touch from films that hit the streamer earlier this month. The good news is, there are so many options at the start of each month, it’s entirely likely you haven’t made it through all your best options just yet. So, allow us to help whittle it down.
Here are the three best new movies on Hulu this week.
The Hunger Games Franchise
Realistically, this entire list could’ve been picking our top three “Hunger Games” movies, as the whole franchise hits Hulu this week. But that’s a hard decision to make, so instead, we’re just bundling them into one entry.
Obviously, if you’ve never seen this franchise, you should start at the beginning with just “The Hunger Games.” It really is a trip to realize that that first film is turning 15 years old next year, and see just how young Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson seem in it. It’ll be especially fun to watch it and then work your way up to the most recent film in the franchise, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” ahead of “Sunrise on the Reaping” hitting theaters this November.
Now is the perfect time to start making your way through in order to be ready in time.
Hokum
If you’re looking for something that’s scary in the supernatural sense, rather than the shockingly possible dystopian sense, you’re going to want to go with “Hokum.”
The horror film stars Adam Scott as novelist Ohm Bauman, who heads to a remote inn to scatter his parents’ ashes. But, once he’s there, he’s consumed by tales of a witch that haunts the place. Soon enough, he starts having actual visions and must deal with a disappearance that forces him to face his own past.
This one is decidedly a spooky movie, so for the scaredy cats out there, have a whole lot of comfort nearby. For those of you that thrive on horror like this … have fun, I suppose!
Night at the Museum
If you just need a good old-fashioned comfort film that’s a little goofy, “Night at the Museum” is going to be the safest option.
It stars Ben Stiller as an inventor who can’t seem to get any ideas off the ground, and is struggling to keep a stable job and living situation to support his young son. In an effort to be less of a problem and get some steady income, he becomes the night guard at the Museum of Natural History. The catch is, everything comes to life at night.
That means Robin Williams is Teddy Roosvelt, Owen Wilson and Steve Coogan are miniatures, and Brad Garrett is a giant stone face who just wants some gum-gum from a dum-dum. Oh, and Dick Van Dyke, Mickey Rooney and Bill Cobbs are the bad guys.
It’s really an odd, delightful duck.