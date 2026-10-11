The 3 Best New Movies to Watch on Hulu This Week

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s a new week and that means a new round of picking what you want to watch each night. Over on Hulu this week, the options are getting a little scary, but also pretty fun.

This week specifically, there are more shows than movies premiering, so our recommendations are going to pull just a touch from films that hit the streamer earlier this month. The good news is, there are so many options at the start of each month, it’s entirely likely you haven’t made it through all your best options just yet. So, allow us to help whittle it down.

Here are the three best new movies on Hulu this week.