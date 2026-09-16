New ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Trailer Puts Haymitch in ‘The Hunger Games’

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The sun is rising on the 50th Hunger Games, and all eyes are on Joseph Zada’s Haymitch.

Lionsgate dropped another trailer for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” on Wednesday, giving a better look at what the tributes will face in the second Quarter Quell.

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The prequel stars Zada as Haymitch Abernathy (famously played by Woody Harrelson in the original films), alongside Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close and many more for the biggest games ever.

“Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of ‘The Hunger Games,’ the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Fiennes),” per the logline. “As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.”

Based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 dystopian novel of the same name and directed by returning filmmaker Francis Lawrence, the movie was produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Lawrence off a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters on Nov. 20.