Glenn Close’s ‘Hunger Games’ Transformation Blows Fans Away After New Teaser: ‘Absolutely Unrecognizable’

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Glenn Close’s transformation for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has blown fans away on social media, with one user noting the actress looks “absolutely unrecognizable” in her role as Capitol escort Drusilla Sickle.

Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on Nov. 20, Lionsgate dropped several new teasers on its promotional Capitol TV website, including one of Close’s Drusilla Sickle, embodying the thumbtacked plastic face described in Suzanne Collins’ prequel novel.

“Those eyes, that skin, that smile, that power,” Close’s Drusilla Sickle said in the teaser. “Elegance is authority, break free from imperfection.”

Following the teaser’s release on Monday, fans were taken aback seeing Close’s in motion. “Glenn Close looks absolutely unrecognizable as Drusilla Sickle,” one fan wrote on X. “This teaser has me even more excited for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping!’”

Others applauded the “perfect casting,” noting she looks “terrifying already.” “She was MADE for this role,” another fan wrote.

“I’m sorry, but nobody plays a villain like Glenn Close,” another viewer added. Even prior to seeing the film, another fan said Close deserves a “lifetime achievement Oscar.”

In “Sunrise on the Reaping,” the villainous Drusilla Sickle has been carrying reaping responsibilities for District 12 since the 25th Hunger Games; she is the reason Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) is called up to compete in the 50th Hunger Games.

Close and Zada star in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” alongside Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavesnbee and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow. Additional cast includes Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Maya Hawke as Wiress and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee.

See fan reactions for Close as Drusilla Sickle below.

Glenn Close looks absolutely unrecognizable as Drusilla Sickle 😳🔥 This teaser has me even more excited for Sunrise on the Reaping! pic.twitter.com/hq5fDLMymL — Veylith 🪶 || VtubeR ⚜️ (@veylith_vt) September 7, 2026

I’m sorry, but nobody plays a villain like Glenn Close. 👏🏻 — Connor (@ConnorBehrens) September 7, 2026

mio dio glenn close tu te lo meriti tutto quell'oscar alla carriera https://t.co/BkMDaSm8SO — miz (@lepetitubatu) September 7, 2026

glenn close in a hunger games movie is exactly the chaos we need — Ngoc Anh (@nqocahnn_) September 7, 2026