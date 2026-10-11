The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Now that the first of the month has passed, additions to streaming services start to slow down, and that’s true of Prime Video as well. But, fortunately for you, there are still three films that are new to the streamer this week.
It all begins with “Love of Your Life,” starring Margaret Qualley, Gabriel Basso and Aaron Pierre. After that, there’s a new action flick from Stanley Tucci. Rounding things out is “Scream 7,” which first hit theaters in February. We’ve got the details on all of them below.
Here are the three best (and only) new movies on Prime Video this week.
Love of Your Life
Directed by Oscar-nominated Rachel Morrison (best known as the cinematographer behind Ryan Coogler’s biggest films before she became a director), “Love of Your Life” is not a rom-com, and you certainly go in expecting it to be. If you do, you’re going to get a very different movie than you’re expecting.
In reality, it’s a romantic drama, that follows Maya, an ER nurse who unexpectedly meets the love of her life thanks to a certain social media marketplace. The two fall hard and fast, but unfortunately, life gets upended. Now, Maya must figure out how to move forward, and if it’s possible to have more than one love of her life.
Fair warning: this movie is emotional, so have comfort nearby. But it’s also got some truly great performances from its three leads.
Masterplan
Sometimes, you just need a new heist movie to fall into for an hour or two. This week, you can thank Stanley Tucci for bringing you one, in the form of “Masterplan.”
In this movie, he plays a long-retired thief, but old habits die hard. He’s got a huge job lined up: stealing the Mona Lisa. To do it, he recruits his own kids, who have never met him or each other until now. It’s fun to imagine a world where just three people could steal one of the most famous works of art of all time, isn’t it?
“Masterplan” hits Prime Video on Oct. 16.
Scream 7
Rounding out the week is an option for your Halloween season watchlist, in “Scream 7.”
This is the “Scream” film that was mired in backlash, after franchise star Melissa Barrera was fired for social media posts supporting Palestine amid the war in Gaza. Originally, the movie was set to continue the story of Barrera and Jenna Ortega’s characters, and reveal if Sam (Barrera), who was the daughter of serial killer Billy Loomis, would follow in his footsteps.
Instead, when Barrera was fired, Ortega left the franchise in solidarity, director Christopher Landon quit too, and the story was entirely reworked. Though many original cast members returned, several have since expressed regret.
TheWrap’s William Bibbiani noted in his review that “If you skip ‘Scream 7,’ you’re not missing the best film in the franchise.” But for those still wanting to check it out and see how the women’s absences were addressed, it begins streaming on Prime Video on Oct. 16.