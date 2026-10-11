The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Now that the first of the month has passed, additions to streaming services start to slow down, and that’s true of Prime Video as well. But, fortunately for you, there are still three films that are new to the streamer this week.

It all begins with “Love of Your Life,” starring Margaret Qualley, Gabriel Basso and Aaron Pierre. After that, there’s a new action flick from Stanley Tucci. Rounding things out is “Scream 7,” which first hit theaters in February. We’ve got the details on all of them below.

Here are the three best (and only) new movies on Prime Video this week.