Anne Hathaway Dubs Stanley Tucci the ‘Diva’ of the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Gang: ‘So Fussy About His Clothes’ | Video

With two Oscar winners and two more Oscar nominees in “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” there’s bound to be a diva among them, right? Well, there is, and according to Anne Hathaway, it’s definitely Stanley Tucci.

Hathaway stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night, in support of “Mother Mary,” which hits limited theaters on Friday, and goes wide next week. “Mother Mary” is just one of five movies Hathaway has releasing this year though, and naturally, Colbert made sure to also touch on “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which hits theaters in May.

The CBS host noted that all four of the main cast from the first film — Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Tucci — have had massive careers since then, so he wondered who the diva of the group is.

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“And why is it Stanley Tucci?” Colbert joked.

“It’s Stanley Tucci,” Hathaway agreed without missing a beat. “Oh he’s just, he’s so fussy about his clothes!”

Hathaway was clearly joking, leaning into the bit teed up by Colbert, but she quickly got serious when the late night host asked if Tucci has cooked for her. Tucci is known for his culinary love and abilities, particularly when it comes to Italian food.

“That bitch has not made me a morsel,” Hathaway lamented with a laugh. “I have dropped so many hints that I would love to know — I was like, ‘Oh so you went to Italy, and you learned this dish, what’s it like?’ And he’ll tell me, but I have not yet received a crumb. What am I doing wrong?”

You can watch Hathaway’s appearance on “The Late Show” in the video above.