Meryl Streep Reveals ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Struggled to Find Clothes for Her: ‘Everybody Was Afraid of Anna Wintour’

“The Devil Wears Prada” may be known for its incredible fashion but, according to Meryl Streep, it was actually a struggle to find clothes for her character in the first film. The Oscar-winning actress recently revealed that, because of who Miranda Priestly was inspired by, designers were “afraid” to lend their clothes to the film.

Streep returns as the editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine in “The Devil Wears Prada 2” next month, 20 years after the release of the first film. For those unfamiliar, her hellish character was loosely based on Vogue editor-in-chief and fashion icon Anna Wintour. The two women recently sat down for an interview with Vogue, released on Tuesday morning, and during the discussion — moderated by Streep’s “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig — Streep revealed that Wintour’s shadow was felt on the first film.

“Well, everybody was afraid of Anna on the first one, so we couldn’t find any clothes. Nobody would give us any clothes,” Streep said, when asked about Miranda’s fashion in the second film.

“This time we pared her down. We made her simpler and just more essentially her,” she continued. “And we do have less hair with me — so that was not as floppy and floopy. She loves an accessory, but there’s a fearless thing with her. Less worried about what anybody thinks.”

For her part, Wintour still loves that an actress as legendary as Streep is playing any version of her.

“I’d like to say it’s such an honor to be played by Meryl, however distant Miranda is from myself,” Wintour told Gerwig. “Who wouldn’t think that that wasn’t the most extraordinary gift?”

That said, even she was nervous when rumors first started circulating of a sequel to the beloved 2006 film. So, she called Streep directly to ask about it.

“I knew she would tell me if it was going to be all right,” Wintour said. “She hadn’t yet read the script, so she said she’d call me back. And that’s what she did. She read the script. She called me back and said, ‘Anna, I think it’s going to be all right.’”

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” hits theaters on May 2.