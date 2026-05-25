The 7 Best New Movies on Peacock in May

Whether you’re looking for a big musical, an ’80s throwback or a ’90s comedy, there’s plenty new to watch on Peacock in May. The streaming service will even be the home of a cinematic experience fans waited decades to see months after it debuted in theaters nationwide.

Here are the seven best new movies on Peacock in May.

“Chicago” (Miramax) “Chicago” In 2002, Rob Marshall gave “Chicago” the big-screen adaptation it deserved, a stylish and zippy take on the material first created by John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse (who were themselves adapting Maurine Dallas Watkins’ stage play). The film, penned by Bill Condon, picked up six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Best Art Direction (John Myhre, Gordon Sim) and Best Costume Design (Colleen Atwood). With a movie like this, they had it coming.

“Dirty Dancing” (Lionsgate) “Dirty Dancing” Emile Ardolino’s 1987 romance “Dirty Dancing,” written by Eleanor Bergstein, is known for a handful of moments — most notably, an iconic dance and lift performed by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. But beyond the iconic and memorable performance, set to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” Bergstein pens a nuanced and engaging story that can’t be contained to a handful of beats. It’s an ’80s great, and well worth a revisit.

“Dunkirk” (Warner Bros. Pictures) “Dunkirk” With “The Odyssey” well on the way, it’s become increasingly clear that few — if any — filmmakers know how to do big-budget spectacle better than Christopher Nolan. Just look at “Dunkirk,” Nolan’s WWII drama in which intricate sound design, intense editing and a nonlinear structure collide to make one of the best war movies of the century. It’s a big change from the sci-fi and superhero films that occupied the previous few entries in Nolan’s career, marking a new chapter in his filmography that arguably ended with his Best Picture winner “Oppenheimer,” setting the stage for his post-Oscars act with “The Odyssey.” Read Next

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“Galaxy Quest” (DreamWorks Pictures) “Galaxy Quest” Sometimes, a movie just needs a good hook. “Galaxy Quest,” directed by Dean Parisot and written by David Howard and Robert Gordon, has a great one: What if aliens thought the actors on “Star Trek” were real spacefaring heroes? It’s a great premise mined for all its comic worth, aided by a stellar (no pun intended) cast of characters and bursting with heart. It’s possible that it hasn’t been topped by any real “Star Trek” movie since.

“Kill Bill: Volume 1” (Miramax Films) “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” “Kill Bill” screened at Cannes in 2004 as Quentin Tarantino intended for it to be seen: as a whole bloody affair. For decades, fans would only be able to see the film as it was theatrically released (split into two parts) with a stray screening of “The Whole Bloody Affair” here and there. Then, in 2025, “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” was finally released in theaters nationwide, a 253-minute action epic complete with bonus material. The megacut released Friday on Peacock, giving those who missed it in theaters the chance to finally watch these films as they were intended. If you’re a “Kill Bill” fan, then buckle up, lock in and give it a watch.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (Summit Entertainment) “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” Every generation gets a handful of coming-of-age movies that become a sacred text. For people who grew up around the early 2010s, Stephen Chobsky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (based on his own 1999 novel) is one of theirs. It’s an intensely emotional film about adolescence anchored by a strong young cast (with an exceptional Logan Lerman performance at the center).