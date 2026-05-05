Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Trailer Gives Us a Better Look at the Mythical Epic

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is approaching, like a wooden horse full of Greek soldiers.

And on Monday night, Nolan debuted the new trailer on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and sat down with the late-night talk show host to discuss his latest mammoth undertaking. You can watch the trailer below.

“Fathers and sons, myth and legacy, are woven throughout Christopher Nolan’s new action epic,” according to the official synopsis.

“The Odyssey” marks Nolan’s first film since his Academy Award-winning “Oppenheimer” in 2023. It is based on Homer’s epic poem and stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca. Tom Holland stars as Telemachus, Odysseus’s son, and Anne Hathaway is Penelope, Odysseus’s wife. Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, James Remar, Corey Hawkins, Samantha Morton and John Leguizamo also star.

True to form, “The Odyssey” was shot exclusively using Imax film cameras, including using a lighter, quieter version of the standard Imax camera which will reportedly not require as much looping during post. (Imax cameras are notoriously loud.)

Shooting on “The Odyssey” took place from February to August last year, including shoots across Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland, Scotland and in the water tank on the Universal backlot. Movie magic!

Several key Nolan collaborators are returning for “The Odyssey,” including cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, visual-effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, editor Jennifer Lame and composer Ludwig Göransson.

Nolan wrote, directed and produced “The Odyssey.” Emma Thomas also produced for their company Syncopy. Thomas Hayslip executive produced.

Over the years, “The Odyssey” has been adapted many times, including a 1954 Italian film starring Kirk Douglas as Ulysses; the well-regarded 1981 French-Japanese animated series “Ulysses 31”; and a 1997 two-part television miniseries co-produced by Hallmark and Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope, with Armand Assante as Ulysses and mythic beasts provided by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

“The Odyssey” invades cinemas on July 17.