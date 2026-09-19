The 3 Best New Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

Oh look, another glorious week. You made it. Now, the important question: what should you watch over on Paramount+? As always, we’re here to try and lend you a hand with that decision.

This week, we’ve got a new release that you might’ve missed in theaters, an old favorite that still holds up, and a thriller that should get you in just the right space for spooky season, but not scare you too badly.

Here are the three best new movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.

Marlon Wayans in “Scary Movie” (Paramount) Scary Movie 6 You might not have made it to the theater for this one, but “Scary Movie 6” came out earlier this summer, and quietly did pretty well, thanks to Gen Z and millennials. The first installment in the franchise since 2013 brings back the Wayans brothers, Anna Faris, Regina Hall and more, to do what the “Scary Movie” franchise always does: poke fun at scary movies. This time around, Cindy is a mom, and her daughter also has to figure out how to navigate the annoyances that come with living in a horror movie. As always, you can’t take this movie too seriously, but hopefully you’ll get at least a few laughs out of it.

DreamWorks Pictures Galaxy Quest New to Paramount+ this month is also “Galaxy Quest,” a comedy that still very much holds up. It stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell and more, as actors who starred in a show similar to “Star Trek.” Years later, they’re disillusioned by their fandom, and desperate to shed their attachment to the show. That is, until real aliens come to find them, asking for help to defeat an evil that’s attacking them. Why the actors? Well, the aliens think the show is real. The movie lovingly satirizes the sci-fi projects it’s inspired by, without punching down. It’s a fun time, and I’m willing to bet it’s been too long since you’ve last watched it. If anything, take a night to simply remember how unfailingly great Alan Rickman was. Read Next

Alan Rickman 11 Most Brilliant Roles, From Hans Gruber to Severus Snape (Photos)