The 7 Best Rom-Coms on Netflix Right Now

Wedding season is kicking off, Pride is going strong, the weather is getting warmer — it’s the season of love, my friends! And that means you might be looking for some good rom-coms to cozy up with, right?

Well hey, good news, there are a lot to choose from. Granted, most of the best ones come from a decade or two ago at this point, but that’s fine! Rewatches are the best! But believe it or not, there are some new ones too, and likely some that you’ve missed. So, we went digging to find some of the best of them — specifically ones that are hanging out on Netflix right now.

Here are the seven best rom-coms streaming on Netflix at the moment.

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner in “13 Going on 30” (Credit: Sony Pictures) 13 Going on 30 There’s a reason that everyone freaked out about Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo playing a married couple again when “The Adam Project” came out a few years ago. “13 Going on 30” is that reason. The chemistry between those two is electric in this film, and impossible not to root for. The duo plays a pair of childhood best friends, who were quite literally the boy- and girl-next-door to each other. But, on her 13th birthday, Jenna (Garner) makes a desperate wish to be “30, flirty and thriving,” because entering adolescence is just mortifyingly hard. She gets her wish, wakes up in her 30-year-old self — this moment happens exactly 13 minutes into the movie, which is just a chef’s kiss kind of touch — only to realize that she turned into a pretty terrible person. She immediately hunts down Matt (Ruffalo), and together, they figure out how to get back to their old selves. In a word? It’s just: fabuloso. Read Next

'13 Going on 30' Reboot Set at Netflix With Emily Bader and Logan Lerman Attached to Star

“Hitch” (Columbia Pictures/Sony) Hitch “Hitch” was part of the Golden Era of rom-coms, released in 2005, and surprisingly, a story like it hasn’t been truly attempted since. But, maybe that’s for the best. Will Smith stars in this film as Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, a matchmaker who works under the radar to help men land their dream women. It’s not in a sleazy way, though he does admittedly use some manipulative tactics to achieve the end goal. He’s really pure, and truly just wants to help people find true love. Eva Mendes stars as Smith’s leading lady, and between the two of them, both the comedy and the chemistry is fine-tuned to the perfect level. If you haven’t rewatched this in a while, now might be the time.

Universal Pictures Bros It’s Pride month, babes, so if you’re looking for a rom-com to celebrate, “Bros” is now streaming on Netflix. Starring Billy Eichner, who also co-wrote the film, and Luke Macfarlane, the movie was the first gay rom-com to be released by a major studio (with a few caveats, but still a historic feat). It centers on Bobby (Eichner), a man who is proud of being alone, until he meets a very specific guy: Aaron (Macfarlane). He’s certain that he’s not Aaron’s type, though, even after they start getting to know each other. Not only is it a sweet entry in the genre, but it’s also one that’s fully aware of itself. As TheWrap’s Alonso Duralde wrote when the movie was released in 2022, “It matters because it’s informed by gay trauma and takes a chance at transforming that agony into something joyful. It matters because it knows its place in history, the work of everyone who made this moment possible and all the work still left to do.” Give it a go. Read Next

Billy Eichner Secretly Hated Finding Success With ‘Billy on the Street’: ‘It Did Not Come Naturally for Me’ | Video

Glenn Powell and Zoey Deutch in “Set It Up” (Netflix) Set It Up It’s weird to refer to “Set It Up” as “an oldie but a goodie,” considering it only came out in 2018, but that’s nearly a decade ago at this point. So, maybe a…less-recent-y? Nonetheless, a goodie. It stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, and is often credited with giving a jumpstart to the genre, after being dormant for several years. The two actors play corporate assistants, who quite literally do everything for their bosses — including setting them up, despite said bosses not knowing. But Harper (Deutch) and Charlie (Powell) desperately need a break and happier bosses, and know they could be perfect for each other. Naturally, they fall in love with each other on the way, in a way that’s often both sweet and hilarious. Deutch and Powell have a chemistry that, even in 2026, still has people asking when they’ll work together again. It was a rare Netflix original that felt like it could’ve (and maybe should’ve) gone to theaters. Read Next

Zoey Deutch Talks 'The Threesome' and Avoiding Rom-Coms: 'I Get Afraid That I'm Being Put in a Box'

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in “Office Romance” (Credit: Ana Carballosa/Netflix) Office Romance If you’re looking for a rom-com you haven’t seen before, head toward Netflix’s newest release, “Office Romance.” Yes, we have a new rom-com in 2026 starring Jennifer Lopez. Nature is healing. Fans of the genre will remember loving J-Lo in early aughts movies like “Maid in Manhattan” and “The Wedding Planner,” among others. This time around, she’s the CEO, who enforces a strict no-dating policy at her company. It serves her well, until a new lawyer (played by Brett Goldstein) starts working for her, and she struggles to follow her own rule. This movie is foul-mouthed — not surprising, considering Goldstein co-wrote it — and plays right into Lopez’s strengths. Of course, that’s because it was written specifically with her in mind. Had she said no, the movie would not have been made. But it also features a stellar Betty Gilpin performance, among others. Is it breaking the mold? No, not at all. Is there a birth scene you should really brace yourself for? Yes. But overall, it works for the night.

Love at First Sight. Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan and Ben Hardy as Oliver Jones in Love at First Sight. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Love at First Sight Now, just to be clear, this movie should 1000% be called “Love at First Flight,” and it’s baffling that it is not. But I digress. The film stars Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy as a duo who meet at the airport, only to be seated next to each other on the plane. The chemistry is instant, and the two quickly fall for each other, but Hadley’s (Richardson) phone dies before saving Oliver’s (Hardy) number. Now, they must figure out a way to find each other. This movie is precious, but fair warning, it does have an underlying element of drama to it, and there’s a very good chance you will find yourself tearing up (at minimum) when that thread comes into play. But overall, it’s a sweet story. It is arguably propaganda for missing your flight and upgrading your seat for the potential of meeting your soulmate, so just…be careful there too.