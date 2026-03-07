Steve Carell is back on TV with the new HBO series “Rooster,” which makes it a fine time to take a trip down memory lane and highlight some of the actor’s best performances.

Carell has been in the game for over 30 years, gaining wide notoriety first as a cast member on “The Dana Carvey Show,” and as a correspondent on “The Daily Show.” He’s gone on to star in several films and TV shows, including “The Morning Show,” “Get Smart,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” But there are some core performances that cemented Carell as a well-seasoned, multi-faceted, one-of-kind talent.

And we’re here to lay them out for you. These roles cover Carell’s skillset as comedian, dramatic actor and voice performer who makes blockbuster hits. Check out the list below.

“The Office” Episode “Money” (NBC) Michael Scott from “The Office” (2005) Duh…now you know Michael Scott from “The Office” was going to make the list. His portrayal as the regional manager of the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. served as Carell’s TV breakthrough role after standing out as a fan favorite correspondent on “The Daily Sh0w.” While the show mostly spotlighted Michael’s goofiness, crude behavior and often offensive candor, there were slivers of Michael’s emotional depth that writers sprinkled throughout the series for Carell to deliver. Like when Michael tells Pam he’s proud of her and painting of the Dunder Mifflin office in the episode “Business School”? A total tear-jerker moment, and one of the very reasons Michael became the heart of the show. Carell’s Michael Scott was a masterclass in comedic timing and sharp improvisation, and it gave his fans a peek at his dramatic range plus earned him multiple Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. Streaming on: Peacock

Universal Pictures Andy Stitzer in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005) Next on the list is Andy Stitzer in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” While Michael Scott misguidedly romanticized his dating life, Andy straight up didn’t have one. In this role, you once again see Carell’s comedic genius on screen, but also his ability to craft memorable characters to root for, as he co-wrote the film with director Judd Apatow. As with “The Office,” a lot of scenes in “40-Year-Old Virgin” were improvised, including him blurting out “Kelly Clarkson” during that chest waxing scene. “The 40-Year-Old” was a massive success and solidified as a comedy star who can lead a major feature film. Streaming on: HBO Max

Steve Carell in “Little Miss Sunshine” (Fox Searchlight Pictures) Frank Ginsberg in “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006) They say the funniest comedians make the best dramatic actors, and that’s absolutely the case for Carell as Frank Ginsberg in Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton’s “Little Miss Sunshine.” Carefully never letting the comedy overwhelm the film’s dramatic themes, Carell’s deadpan sadness and subtle humor while playing the suicidal academic seamlessly contrasted the Hoover family’s comical chaos. Streaming on: HBO Max

“Despicable Me” (Universal Pictures) Gru in “Despicable Me” (2010) Carell’s talent found its way back into animation when he landed the role of Gru in the beloved “Despicable Me” franchise. The actor and writer crafted Gru’s Eastern European accent on his own while experimenting with the character’s voice, choosing a voice that made his children laugh. Carell helped “Despicable Me” become one of the most successful franchises of all time, having earned a total of $5.6 billion at the global box office as of 2024. It’s now the first animated franchise to pass $5 billion in lifetime box office grosses, hitting the mark with six installments released over the past 14 years, including two “Minions” spin-offs. It stands in the top 5 of all-time franchises worldwide and top 10 domestically. Streaming on: Netflix, Peacock Read Next

'The Office' Star Rainn Wilson Admits Keeping Show Going After Steve Carell Exit Was a 'Struggle' | Video

“Foxcatcher” (Sony Pictures Releasing) John du Pont in “Foxcatcher” (2014) In Bennett Miller’s drama “Foxcatcher,” Carell suited up in extensive prosthetic makeup to transform into late millionaire and convicted murderer John du Pont. To capture the real du Pont heir, Carell slipped into a quiet, hair-raising stillness and speech pattern, which he studied from archival footage of du Pont while preparing for the role. His performance in the film showed he can carry serious, dramatic characters outside of his comedy work. Streaming on: The Roku Channel

“The Big Short” (Paramount Pictures) Mark Baum in “The Big Short” (2015) Next on the list is Adam McKay’s white-collar crime film “The Big Short,” in which Carell stars as hedge fund manager Mark Baum. To prepare for the role, Carell met with the real investor Steve Eisman, who inspired his character. While Eisman was known for unhinged anger and explosiveness. Carell thoughtfully balances his comedy expertise and dramatic muscle for this role. Streaming on: Kanopy, Hoopla, Paramount+