Pedro Almodóvar is back.

The legendary Spanish director, now 77, has returned to his home country for his latest film “Bitter Christmas” (now in limited release and everywhere on November 25). The film follows parallel paths – in one a commercial director reconnects with her friend who is suffering from an unspeakable tragedy; in the other a frustrated film director (very much a stand-in for Almodóvar) struggles to come up with a concept for a new film. Eventually the two storylines (one set in 2026, the other in 2004), converge in a sequence that ranks among the director’s very best. It’s an odd, affecting film and even if some consider it a “minor” work from the storied filmmaker, it is still one of the best things you’ll see all year.

It follows 2024’s “The Room Next Door,” Almodóvar’s first English-language film that starred Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, which was received warmly. But we wondered if a quick return to Spain was a response to the experience of making a movie in America. (How many celebrated foreign directors have made a single English-language movie only to go back to their country of origin?)

But Almodóvar said that wasn’t the case.

“Making a movie in Spanish again is not the result of the experience of shooting a movie in English. My experience in English was wonderful because I love the story, and also it has been an incredible experience to work with Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, and I really would like to repeat the experience with them,” Almodóvar said. “For me it was a proof just to see myself doing a movie in English. Then the experience demonstrated me that that I could do it.”

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He did take away other things from the experience of “The Room Next Door” – “I learned also that I feel much better with a movie of just a few characters and also a very intimate story.”

Five years ago, Almodóvar said, he had a movie set up with Cate Blanchett, based on a script that he wrote based on “three or four short tales” inspired by Lucai Berlin’s “A Manual for Cleaning Women: Selected Stories.” “I was completely in love with that book and then I make one script,” Almodóvar said. But during casting he realized that the movie was “too big for me.” He was also intimidated by the fact that it was a period piece. And that he planned to shoot in Spain but have the props made and sourced in America and sent over.

“I was not secure about that, so I had to refuse. It was very painful because I love the idea working with Cate,” said Almodóvar. “But I’m waiting. I’m waiting and it will come. I’m sure that it will come and I’ll find another story that I can do in English.”

As for “Bitter Christmas,” Almodóvar had based the script on a 10-page short story that he had written (it was published in a short story collection a few years ago).

“It contained the story of Elsa and her mourning and her relationship with her fireman stripper boyfriend, her friend Patricia, and the trip to Lanzarote Island. And so I found these characters very attractive, and that was the you know that was the original impetus to return to that story,” said Almodóvar. “That original story might have only been the beginning of my narrative, and then once I actually started writing it very early on in my writing process, suddenly this image of the writer/director came to me, and it brought the story onto a new path and a new perspective because I had this idea that Elsa’s story was actually being written by someone, and then from that moment on, I began that switch back and forth between the two stories.”

We wondered how much of the director in the film actually mirrors Almodóvar. He said that the character is “of course my alter ego.” “Everything he says is part of myself,” Almodóvar explained. “It’s really his relationship to creation that most resembles my own experience of the creative process, because I have the same very passionate relationship to the work I do.” He thinks about how the character in the movie has spent five years without being able to write or really latch onto a story; if Almodóvar ever experienced that it would be, in his words, “agony.”

Earlier this year, at a press conference in Spain, Almodóvar had described “Bitter Christmas” as “the film where I’ve been cruelest with myself.” He said that it had to do with a scene towards the end of the film, where a woman who works for the director comes to him and challenges him on the fact that he had decided to make a movie based on her experiences without ever asking her.

“That is this for me was a mode of self critique, and in a way for me it was liberating to write this because it’s a way of looking at yourself in the mirror and having someone throw back all your defects at you, back at you,” Almodóvar said. “I found it to be entertaining to turn the figure of the director into almost the villain of the story.”

We wondered how many other autobiographical bits are nestled inside “Bitter Christmas,” like a moment when the director character says that Netflix has been after him for years.

“Netflix has of course offered me projects, and this is not a critique of platforms in general, but for me, what I really value is the my liberty and my independence, which I have. I don’t need Netflix in order to make a film, and I don’t want to be making films with anyone overseeing me or giving me direction or telling me that I can or can’t do something,” Almodóvar said. He said that he knows that there are many productions going on in Spain and in other parts of the world because of Netflix.

He also acknowledges that the Netflix model might be changing in a way that would be more accommodating to what he wants to do. He pointed to “La Bola Negra,” which was co-produced by Almodóvar’s company El Deseo and like “Bitter Christmas” played at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. At the time it had already been in American theaters for two weeks (and would play for another few). “For the first time they realized how important is to put the movie in a theater and also for the first time they are giving the box office numbers, because always it was a secret,” Almodóvar said. “I believe that you know at some point in in the near future, perhaps we will find an equilibrium between you know film that is to be shown in cinemas and the and the cinema that’s being shown on platforms.”

Much of “Bitter Christmas” is spent looking back, with a filmmaker taking stock of his career and his life and all the uncomfortable ways that the two intermingle. And it can be a little difficult for fans to look back on Almodóvar’s career, particularly on physical media beyond a handful of Criterion releases and a long out-of-print DVD box set that included some of his earlier, more elusive works.

Almodóvar said that Criterion is currently at work on a new edition of “Matador,” a wonderful 1986 feature that stars Antonio Banderas as a former bullfighter who confesses to a murder that he didn’t commit. Almodóvar was in New York City about a montha go at the Criterion offices going through special features for the new release.

“I really would like that all my movies become part of the of the Criterion Collection because this is really very important. Because in my family and in Madrid I am the only one that is still buying DVDs and Blu-ray movies because I really like to watch them at home too,” Almodóvar said. When we brought up a 4K edition of “Volver” that was included in a great Sony Pictures Classics box set a few years ago, Almodóvar said that his brother and collaborator Augustine has already remastered the catalog.

“All my films have been restored and remastered into 4K and Sony is planning on a 4K collection,” Almodóvar explained.

But does Almodóvar see his influence on the new generation of filmmakers?

“I don’t really see my shadow in the work new directors because I think that, just as I impregnated myself and was inspired by directors that preceded me, that I don’t ever really cite directly, but they’re there. They’re in my in my veins. I feel like they probably have had the same experience where they grew up watching my films, but I don’t see myself as anybody’s teacher,” Almodóvar said. “In fact, that’s something I don’t really even like to talk about. But I do think because people manifest their own personal visions that includes the films that they have come into contact with, and in some cases, they will have been mine.”

As for what’s next, Almodóvar said he’s making another small movie that will have much more comedy than the last few (keep in mind that Swinton killed herself based on stuff she acquired on “the dark web” in “The Room Next Door”) and “more sex.” But he does want to do another thriller in the mold of “The Skin I Live In,” his excellent, underrated 2011 masterpiece. Just not yet.

“Bitter Christmas” is in theaters in New York and Los Angeles right now and will be everywhere on Wednesday, November 25.