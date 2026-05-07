Blake Lively Seeks Damages, Attorneys’ Fees After ‘Resounding Victory’ With Justin Baldoni Settlement

It hasn’t ended just yet, as Blake Lively is now seeking attorneys’ fees, compensatory damages and punitive damages as of Thursday, just days after publicly reaching a settlement with her “It Ends With Us” co-star/director Justin Baldoni.

“This settlement is a resounding victory for Blake Lively. By agreeing to this settlement, and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively,” her attorneys Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson shared in a statement to TheWrap. “And by admitting that Ms. Lively’s concerns ‘deserved to be heard,’ the defendants have ended once and for all the fiction that Ms. Lively ‘fabricated’ claims of sexual harassment and retaliation.”

“From day one, Blake Lively’s mission was clear: expose and hold accountable those who weaponize smear campaigns and retaliatory lawsuits to intimidate and silence survivors,” the statement concluded. “That mission continues.”

The newly filed notice of settlement (which still needs a federal judge’s approval in New York) comes three days after the former co-stars issued a joint statement, effectively ending their legal battle that began in December 2024.

“The end product – the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life,” representatives for both parties shared on Monday. “Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind. We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard.”

“We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments,” they continued. “It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told Extra on Wednesday: “I can’t talk about the terms of the settlement, but what I can tell you is that he is ecstatic, that both [Jamey Heath] and Justin are ecstatic at the results of this and the settlement itself. They are very pleased with where this ended up.”

TheWrap has reached out to Baldoni’s team for further comment. It’s worth noting the initial May 18 court date remains on the calendar.