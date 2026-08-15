First ‘The Bluey Movie’ Teaser Brings Beloved Characters Into 3D Animation

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A huge part of the Disney portfolio, almost by accident, has become “Bluey.” The Australian animated series, created by Joe Brumm, arrived in 2018 and became a sensation thanks to it airing on Disney+.

Since then, the characters have appeared in Disney merchandise and new shorts and the characters recently made their debut in the Disney Parks. And now the union is taking the next step, with Disney releasing “The Bluey Movie” in theaters next summer.

And at D23, they just unveiled the first “Bluey Movie” teaser trailer. Watch it below.

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The teaser features a red balloon falling towards Bluey and the gang — a round of their favorite game “keepy uppy.” They keep pushing the balloon up. “Don’t let it touch the ground!” It touches the ground. They scream. It’s very cute.

According to Disney, the film takes place on an action-packed day “when a big surprise changes everything for Bluey and her family.”

What makes the teaser so bracing – and the movie so exciting – is that it embraces an entirely new animation style. While the series was rendered in a riff on traditional 2D animation, they’ve got full 3D computer animation with the movie. And unlike some animated translations, which fail to maintain the charm of the original character designs (and the integrity of the larger world), “The Bluey Movie” seems to be knocking it out of the park on all hands.

And, yes, you will probably cry when you watch the eventual movie. Because that’s the magic of Bluey.

“The Bluey Movie” arrives in theaters on August 6, 2027. We suspect it will be rated awwww.

“The Bluey Movie” is written and directed by creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios, with distribution through Walt Disney Studios. The film is produced by Amber Naismith and co-directed by Richard Jeffery.

Joe Brumm also serves as executive producer, alongside Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson for Ludo Studio, and Justine Flynn for BBC Studios.

Returning voice talent includes Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit).