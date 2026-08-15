‘Lilo and Stitch 2’ Will Introduce Fan-Favorite Character Angel

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“Lilo & Stitch 2” will feature another character that fans of the franchise will be familiar with – Angel, the pink alien and Stitch’s girlfriend. The announcement was made through a brief title treatment at D23.

Maia Kealoha, who played Lilo in the 2025 blockbuster, took the stage to talk about the sequel. Then there was a brief title treatment, which teased the arrival of Angel – you could see her antennae rise up and make a Roman numeral “2,” er, “II.”

Angel is teased for #LiloAndStitch2 during the #D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase in Anaheim pic.twitter.com/8fUELTR2zw — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 15, 2026

Angel, if you don’t know your “Lilo & Stitch” lore, is Experiment 624 (Stitch is 626 of course). She was introduced in “Stitch! The Series,” a show that followed the theatrical smash and has been present for a number of the “Lilo & Stitch” spinoff materials. She is also, crucially, a merchandising juggernaut, particularly in some of the overseas parks like Disneyland Paris. Angel sells a lot of plush.

The “Lilo & Stitch” live-action follow-up will be written and directed by Chris Sanders, who directed the original 2002 animated feature with frequent partner Dean DeBlois. Sanders was recently Oscar-nominated for his DreamWorks animated feature “The Wild Robot” and has remained an essential part of the “Lilo & Stitch” family, having voiced the character virtually every time he has appeared on screen or in theme parks ever since. Sanders is Stitch and Stitch is Sanders.

There is a new animated “Lilo & Stitch” short, entitled “Lilo & Scratch,” that will appear in front of Disney’s animated “Hexed,” in theaters this fall. (It looks incredible.)

“Lilo & Stitch 2” will hit theaters on May 26, 2028. And this time Stitch won’t be alone.