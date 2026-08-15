‘Ghost Market’ Plunges Pixar Into Spooky Territory

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Ready to visit the “Ghost Market?”

Pixar’s second 2028 feature (after the small, low stakes “Incredibles 3”) is “Ghost Market,” which Pixar CCO Pete Docter teased will see the vaulted animation studio venturing into the supernatural.

The footage showed at D23 featured a spooky roadside diner. A kid walks in and sees a delicious-looking bowl of ramen. “Do you guys take Apple pay?” the kid asks. Then the ramen starts to dangle in the air, lifted by some unseen force. We then get cell phone footage of the kid, who tells the camera, “It’s basically a movie about hungry ghosts.” He promises that “Ghost Market” won’t be like other scary movies that will leave you traumatized … but then he sees the floating ramen and runs for his life.

Pixar is officially diving into the supernatural with their very first ghost movie: Ghost Market, arriving in Spring 2028! 👻 #D23 pic.twitter.com/7qhea6LurP — Pixar (@Pixar) August 15, 2026

After the clip, Docter explained that the kid is Kyle a fast-talking content creator from Chicago. His mom forces him to take a trip to Hawaii. “Kyle stumbles into a mysterious hidden market and he quickly realizes his hunt for a late night snack has turned into something bigger – Kyle has discovered the crossroads between the living and the dead,” Docter explained.

The project originally started life as a Disney+ original series, meant to follow “Win or Lose,” but was reworked after the studio shifted focus away from original series and back towards theatrical animated features and shorts.

“Ghost Market” is the latest Pixar original feature, after earlier this year’s “Hoppers” and next year’s “Gatto,” about a black cat living in hugely superstitious Venice.

“Ghost Market” arrives in theaters on March 10, 2028.