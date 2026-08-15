‘Kingdom Hearts’ Anime Series Coming to Disney+

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An animated “Kingdom Hearts” series is coming soon, Disney announced from the Honda Center stage at the D23 convention on Friday night.

The show will be an anime based on the beloved video game franchise, and will debut on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The series, which is not yet titled, was developed in partnership with video game creator Tetsuya Nomura and the creative team at Square Enix. According to a press release, the series “reimagines the iconic adventure with a brand-new story that will expand on the universe of Kingdom Hearts while celebrating the characters that have captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world.”

“’Kingdom Hearts’ has captivated gamers everywhere with its unique blend of adventure and imagination,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. “There’s something really exciting about taking a world fans have spent years exploring through the games and bringing it to life in a completely new way. And with a creative team that is working closely with the legendary Tetsuya Nomura, our new series will be unmistakably ‘Kingdom Hearts,’ while giving fans a whole new way to experience the world they love.”

The “Kingdom Hearts” video game franchise first launched in 2002 and quickly gained acclaim as the story follows a young boy named Sora who ventures across worlds to thwart evil and protect his friends — interacting with famous IP like Mickey, Goofy and Donald along the way.

It’s still going strong over two decades later, adding in additional fan-favorite IP from the Disney flywheel throughout the years.

This is the first time “Kingdom Hearts” has been adapted into a TV series or movie.