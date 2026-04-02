Bong Joon Ho Shares First Look at Animated Feature Film Debut, ‘Ally’

Bong Joon Ho shared a first look at his upcoming animated feature film debut “Ally” on Thursday, teasing a 2027 worldwide theatrical release in the process.

In development since 2019, the sneak peek shows Ally, the titular piglet squid, looking up longingly through the water above her. The “Parasite” Oscar winner co-wrote the script with Jason Yu, in addition to directing.

“At the heart of the story lies Ally, a curious and endearing piglet squid living in the uncharted depths of the South Pacific Ocean. She dreams of one day seeing the sun and becoming the star of a wildlife documentary. But when a mysterious aircraft sinks into the ocean, her peaceful world is suddenly thrown into danger,” per the logline. “Alongside her colorful and loyal — yet unlikely — companions, Ally is thrust into an extraordinary journey that will take her all the way to the surface.”

“Inspired by remarkable real-life marine creatures, the film explores themes of friendship and courage, as encounters between humans and the creatures of the deep reshape both worlds,” the synopsis continues. “Set against visually stunning underwater worlds and epic action sequences, the film is a family adventure blending humour and emotion.”

CJ ENM, Penture Invest and Pathé are handling financing and distribution, with Barunson C&C overseeing production. Seo Woo-sik will produce after working on both “Mother” and “Okja” with the filmmaker. Other key crew members include animation supervisor Jae Hyung Kim, supervising producer David Lipman and production designer Marcin Jakubowski, while DNEG is contributing the 3D animation.

“Ally” is expected to finish production in the first half of 2027, with a worldwide theatrical release later that year.