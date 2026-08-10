Brad Pitt Sees AI as a ‘Tool’ That Could ‘Help These Mid-Budget Films’ Get Made

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Brad Pitt knows that there’s resistance to the use of AI in film, but he thinks it could be useful — at least, for movies that aren’t huge-budget operations.

In a new interview with Esquire released on Monday morning, Pitt said that AI is “going to be a very interesting experiment,” but argued that, if it’s used smartly, it can help.

“There’s a lot of pushback against AI, but AI is going to be the very thing that, if used as a tool, is going to help these mid-budget films, $40 to $90 million-budgeted films, get made,” he said.

Pitt was specifically referring to the process of creating visual effects for movies. When asked about the potential for AI to replace actors altogether — and more specifically, whether AI could have re-created his own performance in his newest movie — Pitt wasn’t as firm about the technology’s ability to help.

“Well, it depends on who’s creating it, you know? Who’s behind it, who’s telling the story,” he said. “Who’s saying, ‘I want to see this emotion from him,’ and then being able to mine through whatever AI provides and going, ‘More in this direction,’ and tailoring it in that way. So they could, but the final product might not be my choices and what I found and discovered in the thing.”

Pitt also noted that actors are being told to scan themselves, a practice commonly used for post-production on stunt work, and noted that he’s always ensured that he owned and subsequently destroyed his own scans.

“I’ve been scanned for the last 20 years, and I’ve always put in my contract: ‘I own them and I destroy them.’ I should have kept them!” he said. “All this time I’ve always had them destroyed, because I’m paranoid Ozark boy.”