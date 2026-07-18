‘Call of Duty’ Movie Zeroes In on Modern Warfare Story for Big-Screen Adaptation

Task Force 141 is coming to the silver screen!

Paramount and Activision’s upcoming “Call of Duty” movie will adapt “Modern Warfare,” the franchise’s biggest and most recognizable entry, the companies announced at Fanatics Fest Saturday.

The film’s June 30, 2028 release date will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the original “Call of Duty,” which was released as a PC game in 2003. Originally conceived in a World War II setting, “Call of Duty” changed gaming history forever with its fourth installment in 2007, “Modern Warfare.” A critically acclaimed and influential title that, as its title suggests, brought “CoD” into the modern age, it influenced several generations of war shooters that came afterward.

The original “Modern Warfare” trilogy introduced Captain John Price and Simon “Ghost” Riley, two operators who became the face of the franchise’s elite unit, Task Force 141.

A “Call of Duty” movie has been a long time coming, given that it’s the best-selling first-person shooter video game franchise of all time. Over two decades, its online multiplayer gameplay has played host to millions of fans, playing soldiers wading through various conflicts and time periods.

Activision President Rob Kostich, who is also a producer on the film, said in a video at CinemaCon that the team was only interested in making a “Call of Duty” movie with “the right leadership, someone who cares about the IP as much as we do.” Director Peter Berg, who appeared alongside Kostich and directed several military-themed films like “Battleship” and “Lone Survivor,” said he feels “deeply connected to the special operations community” and wants to bring that same authenticity to the screen. Taylor Sheridan is co-writing the script with Berg.

Both Sheridan and Berg are drawn to grounded, working-class American heroism. Their “Call of Duty” is expected to be gritty, boots-on-the-ground and emotionally hard-hitting. “Call of Duty” built its brand on tight, cinematic single-player campaigns and an addictive multiplayer component that turned online gaming into a lifestyle.

Paramount is banking on “Call of Duty” as one of its centerpiece franchise launches, and even Paramount CEO David Ellison has said he is personally a fan of the game and has “spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love.”