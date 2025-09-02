‘Call of Duty’ Movie Set at Paramount and Activision

“Call of Duty” is headed for the big screen.

Paramount has signed a deal with Activision for a “Call of Duty” movie. The video game series, which started off as a World War II-set adventure but has since transitioned to modern day, “has been the No. 1 best-selling video game series in the U.S. for 16 consecutive years with over 500 million copies sold globally, reaching hundreds of millions of players worldwide, and driving pop culture conversations for over two decades,” according to the official release.

Under the partnership, “Paramount will develop, produce and distribute a live-action feature film based on ‘Call of Duty,’ designed to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what fans love about the iconic series, while boldly expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences. Both companies are committed to honoring the brand’s rich narrative and distinctive style, promising an authentic and exciting experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, said in a Tuesday statement: “As a lifelong fan of ‘Call of Duty,’ this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original ‘Call of Duty,’ through ‘Modern Warfare’ and ‘Black Ops,’ I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly. We’re approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of ‘Call of Duty’ while captivating a whole new generation.”

Activision President Rob Kostich added: “Throughout its history, ‘Call of Duty’ has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible ‘Call of Duty’ games remains unwavering. With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started. Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise.”

This is one of several major deals that Paramount has made since officially becoming a Skydance Corporation. Others include luring Matt and Ross Duffer away from their lucrative Netflix partnership and acquiring the Timothée Chalamet thriller “High Side,” helmed by his “A Complete Unknown” director James Mangold.