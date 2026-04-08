Cameron Diaz Eyed to Star in ‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Sequel for TriStar

Cameron Diaz is developing a sequel to the 1989 cult comedy “Troop Beverly Hills” with writer-director Clea DuVall and is being eyed to star in the TriStar Pictures project.

Starring “Cheers” alum Shelley Long, “Troop Beverly Hills” follows a rich Beverly Hills housewife named Phyllis who, in the midst of a bumpy divorce, yearns to maintain her relationship with her daughter Hannah. To that end, she becomes the troop leader of her daughter’s Wilderness Girls troop, which triggers a rivalry with the militant Culver City troop led by by a retired army nurse.

While the film flopped at the box office with negative reviews, “Troop Beverly Hills” became a cult hit on home video and through repeat screenings on The Disney Channel in the 90s.

Diaz will produce the film alongside her business partner, Katherine Power and “The Greatest Showman” producer Laurence Mark. The plot is currently under wraps.

DuVall previously worked with TriStar on the LGBT romcom “Happiest Season” starring Kristen Stewart, which became a pandemic streaming hit when it was released on Hulu in 2020. She is repped by UTA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Diaz, who went on a decade-long hiatus from acting, previously worked with Sony Pictures on films like the 2000 “Charlie’s Angels” reboot alongside Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu and the 2006 romcom “The Holiday” alongside Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black.

After returning the action comedy “Back in Action” last year, Diaz is now set to star in Jonah Hill’s dark comedy “Outcome,” which will be released on Apple TV this weekend, and in DreamWorks’ “Shrek 5,” where she will reprise her role as Princess Fiona. She is repped by LBI Entertainment.

The project was first reported by Deadline.