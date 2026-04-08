Melina Matsoukas to Direct ‘Parable of the Sower’ Adaptation at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Pictures has set a feature adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed sci-fi novel “Parable of the Sower” helmed by Melina Matsoukas.

“Parable of the Sower” takes place on a post-apocalyptic Earth after the planet has been drastically altered by both climate change and social inequality. The book centers on Lauren Olamina, a young woman who can feel others’ pain and takes a long journey in which she develops and learns about Earthseed, a religion based around the belief that “God is Change.”

Matsoukas will both direct and produce the adaptation through her company De La Revolución (with Inga Veronique also producing for the company). Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce, while Khaliah Neal, Head of Film at Color Force, will oversee the project for the company. Sheila Walcott is overseeing the project for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Jules Jackson, managing director of Butler’s estate, serves as executive producer.

After a lengthy career as a music video director, Matsoukas helmed eight episodes of Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore’s HBO series “Insecure.” Matsoukas additionally served as an executive producer for the show. She made her feature film debut in 2019 with the Daniel Kaluuya/Jodie Turner-Smith crime drama “Queen & Slim.”

In 2023, Matsoukas directed her second feature, the concert documentary “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.” She also helmed episodes of “Master of None” and “The Changeling.” “Parable of the Sower” will mark her second narrative directorial feature.

“Parable of the Sower” was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year in 1994. It later became a New York Times bestseller in 2020, 27 years after its initial publication. Butler was a MacArthur Genius Grant recipient in 1995 following the novel’s publication and was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2021. In 2026, she received a posthumous NAACP Image Award for a graphic novel adaptation of “Parable of the Talents,” the follow-up novel to “Parable of the Sower.” Damien Duffy penned the adaptation, illustrated by John Jennings and David Brame.