Chris Pratt will star in Paramount Pictures’ adaptation of “The Traveler,” based on the novel by Joseph Eckert, The Wrap has learned.
“The Traveler” is part of Pratt’s first-look three-year producing deal with the studio through his Indivisible production banner, with the potential to star in select projects.
Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein will direct the film based on a screenplay by Justin Rhodes. The film will be produced by Adam Rosenberg and Jules Daly.
Additional projects under Pratt’s deal include “Miami Heat,” written by Brad Copeland (“Jerry & Marge Go Large”), with Pratt (“Way of the Warrior Kid”) set to star and produce alongside Hutch Parker (“Venom: The Last Dance”).
Pratt has firmly established himself as a global Hollywood powerhouse, with his films collectively earning more than $15 billion at the worldwide box office. Up next, Pratt produces and stars in “Way of the Warrior Kid” for Apple TV, an adaptation of Jocko Willink’s bestselling children’s novel that premieres Nov. 25. He also voiced Mario in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” which opened in April and has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.
Pratt made a highly anticipated return to television with “The Terminal List,” which premiered in July 2022. Based on the Jack Carr novel, the series was produced through his production company, Indivisible Productions, and debuted at No. 1 on Prime Video. It was renewed for a second season, based on Carr’s follow-up novel “True Believer,” which premiered Oct. 21. A prequel series, “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” starring Taylor Kitsch, premiered Aug. 27, 2025.
Variety first reported the news.