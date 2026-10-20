Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Prestige’ Returns to Theaters in 70mm and Imax in January

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With Christopher Nolan back in the minds of cinephiles thanks to the historic run of “The Odyssey,” Disney is hoping to cash in on some of the buzz around him as they re-release his 2006 thriller “The Prestige” in theaters on 70mm and Imax formats for its 20th anniversary.

Released by Disney in the U.S. and Canada via their now-defunct Touchstone Pictures label with Warner Bros. handling overseas release, “The Prestige” stars Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale as two illusionists locked in a bitter rivalry over who can create a superior teleportation magic trick. Presented through multiple flash-forwards and flashbacks, the thriller takes a sci-fi bent as the identities of the two illusionists are thrown into question while their feud takes a violent turn.