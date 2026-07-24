Christopher Nolan Explains Why He’s Too ‘Terrified’ to Direct a Romantic Comedy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Christopher Nolan has tackled a number of genres throughout his celebrated directing career, but don’t expect him to do a romantic comedy anytime soon.

During a Thursday appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the “Odyssey” director admitted to host Jimmy Fallon that he couldn’t envision himself taking on a rom-com as he found the prospect too intimidating.

“I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult,” the Oscar winner told Fallon, who had made a joke about a possible Nolan-directed romantic comedy. “I love watching those movies. But, no, I think comedy, like, people who direct comedy, people who do comedy, I think that’s one of the hardest things in the world to make people laugh that way.”

He added: “Particularly the risk they take. When you make a film … you know, if I show a film to people and maybe they don’t respond to bits of it, I’m like, ‘Ah, they don’t get it. Whatever.’ There’s no hiding behind that when you do comedy.”

It’s because of this reason that Nolan shared he’d be “terrified” to try his hand at making a romantic comedy.

He was, however, unafraid to use practical effects to bring to life Homer’s epic poem, “The Odyssey.” As Nolan detailed to Fallon, he oversaw a production made up of thousands of people, filmed in six different countries across 90-plus days and utilized a 60-foot animatronic puppet.

The effort certainly paid off. Nolan’s adaptation of “The Odyssey” has emerged as a box office success, bringing in $264 million global in its opening weekend. The film, which stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Samantha Morton and Zendaya, has also earned critical and audience acclaim.

Watch Nolan’s full “Tonight Show” interview above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.